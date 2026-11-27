Viewers tuning in for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning will not see this year's event live. For the first time in its 100-year history, the parade has been postponed because of weather.

The parade was moved from Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m., as a powerful nor'easter threatened New York City with dangerous winds and heavy rain.

What airs Thursday

NBC is still showing a parade Thursday morning, but it is last year's. NBC is airing an encore of the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on Thanksgiving Day, and the broadcast also streams on Peacock.

When and how to watch Saturday

The live parade will run Saturday morning. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock. It follows a 2.5-mile route that ends at Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. A Spanish-language broadcast will air on Telemundo. An encore broadcast is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The parade is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It starts at Central Park West and 77th Street, with a record 100 inflatable elements.

Why it was postponed

Macy's said safety drove the decision. "The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority," a Macy's spokesperson said, adding that "after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration." The company added, "We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday."

The forecast made flying balloons unsafe. Thursday's forecast called for wind gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, rising to as high as 50 mph in the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued high wind and coastal flood warnings for Thursday into Friday.

City rules limit when the balloons can fly. Since the 1997 parade, when 43 mph gusts caused handlers to lose control of the Cat in the Hat balloon, the city has barred balloons from flying in winds of 34 mph or more.

City officials react

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani acknowledged the disruption. "We know that this is an inconvenience for many who come to visit our city," he said. "This decision, however, was made with safety being paramount."

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the city would call in about 1,000 officers who had planned to take Saturday off. "Our NYPD officers always stand up for New York City and Saturday will be no different," Tisch said.

Saturday forecast

Conditions are expected to be much better. Winds Saturday are not expected to exceed 15 mph, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s, according to AccuWeather.

What's still unclear

Some details remain uncertain. It was not immediately clear whether the performer lineup would stay the same on Saturday.

Timing for the balloon reinflation also differs by source. One report said the balloons would be reinflated Saturday morning without the usual public event, while another said reinflation would take place Friday afternoon and be closed to the public.

A century of tradition

The parade began as the Macy's Christmas Parade in 1924. This year's centennial edition was set to feature a record number of balloons, floats, marching bands and performers.