DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran said Wednesday that several more tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest in a string of reported attacks on the vital oil shipping route. The reports pushed oil prices higher on Thursday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said two oil tankers struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire in the strait on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to a statement carried by state media. It said the vessels had used routes it called unauthorized.

The Guards also claimed Wednesday evening that a ship carrying liquefied natural gas hit a naval mine and caught fire in the strait. Separately, an oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire in a "restricted zone" in the strait on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an Iranian army statement.

Claims not independently confirmed

The reports have not been independently confirmed. Iran's Guards and army have given different counts, and none of the vessels has been named.

Iran says the ships were breaking its rules. It said three other tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines earlier in the week of Nov. 23, after violating instructions from the Guards' traffic control center. Such Iranian reports about tankers it says violated its terms for passing through the strait have become a near-daily occurrence in recent weeks.

Iran also claimed it shot down two U.S. drones over the strait on Wednesday. U.S. officials did not immediately comment on that claim.

Oil prices rise

Energy markets reacted. Brent crude futures were up 10 cents at $94.71 a barrel in early Asian trading Thursday, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 35 cents to $84.03. Brent later traded at $95.30 a barrel.

Prices were also lifted by another attack. Yemen's Houthis said they had hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.

The rise reversed a recent slide. Prices had fallen for several days as traders focused on forecasts of a supply surplus and ignored the mine strike reports.

A waterway at the center of the war

The strait has been a flashpoint since the war began. The conflict involving Tehran, Washington and Israel began when the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Since then, Iran has tried to tighten its control over the strait, which carried nearly a fifth of the world's crude oil before the conflict.

The International Energy Agency has called the crisis the largest threat to energy security ever, according to Daily Sabah.

The U.S. has repeatedly said the waterway is open. In August, President Donald Trump said all mines had been cleared from international waters in the strait. "I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that Iran had been warned that any vessel laying new mines would be "immediately and systematically destroyed."

Recent escalation

Tensions have risen sharply this month. On Nov. 18, the U.S. launched limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran fired at a U.S. aircraft, a senior U.S. official told CBS News. On Nov. 21, British maritime authorities reported two incidents involving tankers struck by unidentified projectiles in the strait.

Diplomacy remains stalled. Tehran has set conditions for talks on reopening the strait, according to AzerNews.

Shipping companies and insurers are watching closely. Supply through the strait had been recovering to near pre-war levels before this month's attacks.