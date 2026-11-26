SYDNEY — Sunrise Energy Metals shares led the Australian market Thursday. The scandium developer rebounded from a recent slump as investors returned to critical minerals stocks.

The shares closed at A$9.93, up 97 cents, or 10.83%, after trading between A$9.24 and A$10.03. About 748,000 shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$1.7 billion.

Sunrise was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 10.8%. It was also the top mover early in the session, up 8.5%. No price-sensitive announcement explaining the move could be found by publication time.

Rebound from a steep slide

The gain follows a sharp sell-off this month. The stock fell 11% on Nov. 17, 5.95% on Nov. 18, 5.34% on Nov. 19 and 7.52% on Nov. 20.

The slide came even with some regulatory progress. The shares had fallen 9.9% to A$9.12, a seven-month low, despite the company receiving an unconditional no-objection notice from Australia's Treasurer after a Foreign Investment Review Board review of its plan to move its holding company to the United States and list on Nasdaq.

The move to the U.S. is a major step. A shareholder meeting is expected in January 2027, with trading in the new entity's Nasdaq shares and ASX CDIs expected in February 2027. Under the plan, shareholders would by default receive CHESS Depositary Interests that keep trading on the ASX, with the option of taking Nasdaq-listed shares instead. CDIs are a form of share that lets investors trade a foreign company's stock on the ASX.

The process has weighed on the stock. The shares were trading above A$21 when the plan was announced in early October, then fell sharply through October and early November.

Syerston project moves ahead

Sunrise's main asset is a scandium project in New South Wales. The company has approved development of its US$322 million Syerston Scandium Project, which could become the world's first major primary scandium mine. Commercial production is targeted for the second half of 2028, with output expected to reach 60 tons of high-purity scandium oxide a year.

The project has U.S. government backing. It is supported by up to US$400 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. Scandium is used in defense, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure and wireless technologies.

Risks remain. Conditions attached to the proposed U.S. loan are still a key hurdle.

Big gains over the year

Despite the recent losses, the stock has more than doubled over the past year. It entered the S&P/ASX 200 in an S&P Dow Jones index rebalance.

The company's revenue is still tiny. It earns less than US$1 million a year and has diluted shareholders substantially over the past year. Investors are valuing it on the future potential of Syerston, not current sales.