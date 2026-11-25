SYDNEY — Australian shares fell on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data added to pressure from falling commodity prices and a renewed sell-off in global technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 37.1 points, or 0.43%, at 8,689.3 as of 2:45 p.m. AEDT. On Tuesday, the benchmark rose 155.80 points, or 1.82%, to 8,726.40, its biggest daily gain since Nov. 5.

The market recovered from steeper losses earlier in the session. By 2 p.m., the ASX 200 had clawed back about half of its midday slide of 0.8%. At midday, it was down 0.81% at 8,655.3, with materials the worst-performing sector, down 2.32%, and information technology down 1.46%.

Inflation surprise

The key event of the day was the release of October consumer price data. The consumer price index rose half a percent in October, in original terms, with the annual rate of inflation lifting to 4.9%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. It's the highest headline inflation rate in three years.

The figure was well above the previous month. Annual inflation was up from 4.3% in the 12 months to September 2026. The October surge outpaced projections from economists across Australia's Big Four banks.

Underlying inflation also accelerated. Annual trimmed mean inflation rose to 3.8% in October from 3.6% in September. The trimmed mean is above the Reserve Bank's 2% to 3% target range.

What drove prices higher

Housing and fuel led the increase. Housing was the largest contributor to annual inflation, rising 6.4% compared with 5.2% in the 12 months to September, the ABS said. Electricity rose 25.2% in the 12 months to October, up from 12.8%, which the ABS attributed to Commonwealth rebates no longer being in place.

Drivers also felt it at the pump. Automotive fuel prices rose 32.5% over the year.

Price growth varied by city. Among the capital cities, Hobart recorded the highest annual rate at 6.0% and Melbourne the lowest at 4.4%.

Pressure on the RBA

The data raises the stakes for the central bank's next decision. The Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board announces its decision on Dec. 8, 2026. The cash rate stands at 4.85%.

The release also comes as the job market softens. Inflation has come in hotter than expected in October, leaving Australia grappling with accelerating price rises and increasing unemployment. That combination makes the RBA's next move harder to predict, since higher rates to fight inflation could further weaken the labor market.

Miners and gold stocks weigh

Resource stocks were the biggest drag. BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were all down more than 2%. BHP lost 2.7%, while gold miners also retreated, with Evolution Mining down 3.2% and Northern Star Resources down 2.9% among the laggards.

Gold producers followed bullion lower. The S&P/ASX All Ords Gold Index was 2.4% lower after the open, following a 2.2% fall in spot gold overnight to US$3,555 an ounce. Capricorn Metals fell 5.4% to A$11.35.

Copper miners were also hit. Capstone Copper (CSC) fell 5.7% to A$8.57 as copper fell 3.6% to US$5.47 a pound.

Harvey Norman slides, Pro Medicus gains

Company news moved several stocks. Harvey Norman's pre-AGM trading update was not great leading into Christmas, and at 10:50 a.m. AEDT its shares were down more than 5% to A$4.03.

Medical imaging software maker Pro Medicus bucked the trend. Shares rose after the company received U.S. regulatory clearance for an AI reading aid for breast cancer screening, expanding the AI offering on its Visage 7 imaging platform. Pro Medicus was up 3.5% at A$202.48, making it the ASX 200's biggest gainer.

Wall Street backdrop

Overnight trading in New York set a cautious tone. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.1%, with renewed selling of AI-related stocks, including Anthropic, which has fallen below its listing price. The Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 7.88%, reversing part of Monday's Nvidia rally.

Investors also eyed trade tensions. The U.S. readied fresh tariffs on China and the EU.

Regional markets and currency

Other Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Topix fell 0.3%, while Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%. The Australian dollar was up 0.2% at 66.40 U.S. cents early in the day.

Losing streak

Wednesday's decline puts the market back on a losing track. The ASX is heading for its eighth losing session out of the past nine. The index reached an all-time high of 9,296.70 in August 2026, leaving it well below that peak.

Investors will now focus on the RBA's Dec. 8 decision and on how global technology stocks trade during the holiday-shortened U.S. trading week.