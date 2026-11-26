SYDNEY — Australian shares rose Thursday, led by mining and energy stocks. Wall Street had recovered from steep early losses overnight, which helped lift the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed up 71.4 points, or 0.82%, at 8,763.8, recovering from Wednesday's loss. The index had closed at 8,692.4 on Wednesday, down 0.39%, after the materials sector fell 2.08%.

Commodity stocks drove the gains. Gains in the gold, metals and mining and materials sectors led shares higher.

Rebound follows a volatile Wall Street session

The day was expected to start higher. ASX 200 futures pointed 0.7% higher before the open. The Nasdaq had closed down 0.62%, after being down 4.64% at its session low, and the Dow rose 0.33%.

The index opened up 0.1% at 8,713 and kept building. By midday it was up 0.71% at 8,754.1, with materials up 3.03% and energy up 2.39%.

The broader region also rose, though cautiously. Asian shares managed a rare rally on Thursday after Wall Street fought back from deep lows. Concerns over circular financing in AI and a new round of US tariffs kept the mood muted in a session thinned by the US holiday. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and have a shortened trading day on Friday.

Miners lead the way

Resources stocks topped the gainers list:

Sunrise Energy Metals: up 10.8% Ora Banda Mining: up 10.7% Catalyst Metals: up 9.7% Lynas Rare Earths: up 7.9% Capricorn Metals: up 7.4%

Big miners added strength. Around midday, BHP rose 3.39% to A$50.50, Rio Tinto rose 3.47% to A$125.11 and Newmont rose 3.81% to A$137.15.

Gold stocks rebounded after a rough stretch. On Wednesday, gold miners fell after spot gold dropped 2.2% overnight to US$3,555 an ounce. Gold futures then rose 0.3% to US$3,571.7 an ounce as traders bought the dip after the metal hit a one-year low.

Currency and commodities

In mid-morning trade:

Australian dollar: flat at about 66.25 US cents. Gold: up 0.1% to US$3,583 an ounce. Oil: Brent crude up 3.7% to US$94.76 a barrel. Iron ore: down 0.5% to US$88.30 a ton.

Weaker spots

Not every sector gained. Consumer staples was the weakest sector during the session. Ramsay Health Care was among the early decliners, falling 4.9% in morning trade.

Smaller companies have had a much harder year. The Small Ordinaries index has fallen 20% this year, while the ASX 200 has slipped less.

In corporate news, the administrator of David Jones asked the NSW Supreme Court to extend the department store chain's administration and sale process. Receivers are closing 19 stores, with more than 1,500 frontline retail jobs going by Dec. 30.

Global caution remains

Analysts said the global mood remains cautious. Writing about the recent sell-off, Aneeka Gupta, equity strategist at WisdomTree, said, "Up until today it felt like we might get a Santa Claus rally." Michael McCarthy, market strategist at Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, said of Wall Street's session that "Bargain hunters stepped in late to rescue the session."

The index remains below its peak. The ASX 200 hit an all-time high of 9,296.70 in August.