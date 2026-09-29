National Coffee Day 2026: Free Coffee Deals From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, Panera and More Today

NEW YORK — Coffee lovers across the United States can score free cups, discounted drinks and other perks on Tuesday as restaurants, convenience stores and coffee brands mark National Coffee Day.

The unofficial food holiday, celebrated every year on Sept. 29, has become one of the busiest promotional days of the year for chains competing for caffeine-loving customers. This year, deals range from free hot and iced coffee to discounted doughnuts, subscription offers and collectible giveaways.

About two-thirds of American adults drink coffee daily, according to the National Coffee Association, making the beverage one of the most popular in the country.

Many of this year's offers require customers to sign up for loyalty programs or use mobile apps, reflecting a broader shift by chains toward digital rewards. Participation can vary by location, so customers are encouraged to check with individual stores before heading out.

Free coffee deals

Several major chains are giving away coffee on Tuesday, either with a purchase or through their rewards programs.

Dunkin' is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase made through the Dunkin' app. The chain is also launching a new product collaboration with outdoor retailer L.L.Bean.

Krispy Kreme is giving customers a free small or medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating shops, limited to one per person. The doughnut chain is also offering a limited-edition coffee-flavored version of its Original Glazed doughnut through Tuesday. Customers can get a dozen of the coffee-flavored doughnuts for $5 with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen or 16-count minis, using the promo code COFFEE for online or in-app orders.

Aroma Joe's is inviting all guests to grab a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee. Members of its AJ's Rewards program will also receive a free 24-ounce hot or iced coffee reward that can be used from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.

Pilot, the travel center chain, is offering a free hot coffee of any size with no purchase necessary through its app.

Cumberland Farms SmartRewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee through the chain's rewards app, while Alltown Fresh is offering Bee's Knees Benefits members a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee. Membership in the Alltown program is free.

Stewart's Shops, a popular convenience chain in upstate New York and Vermont, is giving away free hot, iced or cold brew coffee in any size from noon until closing.

Duck Donuts is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any doughnut, available in stores only.

Discounted drinks

Other chains are offering discounts rather than freebies.

7-Eleven is selling large coffees for $1.49 to members of its 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs.

Burger King Royal Perks members can buy a coffee of any size for $1.

La Colombe cafes are offering 50% off cold brew and drip coffee until 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Dairy Queen is selling small Coffee Coolers for $3 at participating U.S. locations through Nov. 1.

Smoothie King rewards members can get a free 12-ounce Coffee Almond Mocha Smoothie on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Subscription and loyalty offers

Some brands are using the holiday to promote subscription and loyalty programs.

Panera Bread is offering its MyPanera+ Sip Club for $5 a month for five months, starting Tuesday through the end of the year. Members can redeem up to 30 select drinks per month, including coffee, tea, iced coffee, iced tea and fountain drinks. During National Coffee Day week, MyPanera members can also get 50% off barista beverages.

Bruegger's Bagels is encouraging customers to sign up for its Bruegger's Rewards loyalty program, which offers free coffee, hot or iced in any size, with every purchase made in the app or online.

Atlas Coffee, a coffee subscription service, is offering new subscribers their first 12-ounce bag of single-origin coffee for $5 plus shipping through Oct. 5.

Luckin Coffee customers who refer a friend between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30 will receive a limited-time free drink coupon, valid for seven days, when the referred friend makes a purchase.

Giveaways and merchandise

Several chains are offering collectibles and other perks.

7 Brew is giving customers a free limited-edition state license plate sticker with the purchase of any drink at participating locations.

At La Madeleine, the first 50 guests who buy a coffee will receive a free mini branded coffee cup keychain, while supplies last.

Deals for home brewers

Coffee drinkers who prefer to brew at home can also find savings.

AeroPress is offering $20 off its AeroPress Premium, Manual Grinder and AeroPress Steel on Amazon and at Williams Sonoma from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.

Lavender Coffee Boutique is offering 30% off online orders through Sept. 30, along with $5 off any bag of coffee purchased in store on Tuesday. Maud's Coffee & Tea is offering 25% off coffee and tea purchases with the promo code COFFEEDAY25.

Why the deals matter

National Coffee Day promotions have become a key marketing opportunity for restaurant and convenience chains as competition for morning customers intensifies.

Many chains are using the holiday to drive downloads of their mobile apps and sign-ups for loyalty programs, which allow them to collect customer data and encourage repeat visits. Loyalty members often receive the most valuable offers, a trend that has grown in recent years as companies push customers toward digital ordering.

The deals also come as consumers continue to watch spending closely amid elevated prices. Coffee prices have been volatile in recent years due to weather disruptions in major growing regions such as Brazil and Vietnam, along with shifting trade policies, which have pushed up costs for both retailers and shoppers.

Tips for customers

Customers hoping to take advantage of the offers should download the relevant apps and sign up for loyalty programs in advance, since many deals are available only to members.

Offers may vary by location, and some are available only at participating stores, so checking with a local shop before visiting can help avoid disappointment. Many deals are valid only on Tuesday, while others run through the week or longer.

With dozens of offers available, coffee drinkers may be able to collect several free or discounted cups throughout the day.