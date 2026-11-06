Coles and Woolworths Quietly Pull Sara Lee Ice Cream Tubs From Freezers, Leaving IGA as Last Major Stockist

SYDNEY — One of Australia's most familiar freezer-aisle brands has disappeared from the country's two biggest supermarket chains, with Coles and Woolworths no longer stocking Sara Lee's one-litre ice cream tubs.

The change left fans of the decades-old dessert brand searching elsewhere for their favorite flavors. The brand confirmed the delisting, and its ice cream is now sold only at IGA and independent stores.

Coles follows Woolworths

The two chains made the move at different times. Sara Lee's one-litre tubs were delisted from Coles last month, about two years after Woolworths stopped stocking the range.

Woolworths' exit went largely unnoticed until now. Woolworths confirmed its stores haven't stocked Sara Lee's one-litre tubs for the past two years.

Coles' decision appears to have been driven by sales data. It is believed the decision was made following a routine review of its stock to see what customers were buying, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

Neither retailer made a public announcement about the changes, which only came to light as shoppers noticed gaps in the freezer aisle.

Where to find it now

The ice cream has not been discontinued. Sara Lee confirmed its ice cream range remains available at IGA and local independent supermarkets. That includes the recently introduced Vanilla Lemon Curd flavor.

The company still promotes the product line. Sara Lee continues to advertise its Australian one-litre ice cream range and says its ice cream is made in Victoria.

Some confusion remains for shoppers browsing online. Coles' website has continued to display several Sara Lee one-litre ice cream listings, including French Vanilla, Ultra Chocolate, Hokey Pokey and Strawberries & Cream. Shoppers are advised to check stock with individual stores.

Baked desserts unaffected

The changes apply only to the ice cream range. Both Coles and Woolworths continue to stock the brand's broader baked dessert range. That includes the frozen cakes, pies and puddings that made Sara Lee a household name.

Fans react

The news has disappointed loyal customers, many of whom have long championed the brand online. One shopper had previously declared Sara Lee French Vanilla "the best supermarket vanilla ice cream and I'll die on this hill" in a social media post cited by Yahoo Lifestyle.

For many families, the brand carries strong nostalgic value. One couple recalled enjoying Sara Lee apple pie and vanilla ice cream around the family dinner table every Sunday night.

The brand has been a familiar name in Australian households for more than five decades.

Home brands gain ground

The delisting comes as supermarkets increasingly push their own products. Both chains have expanded their private-label ice cream ranges at lower prices.

Those home brands have also impressed in taste tests. In consumer group Choice's October 2025 vanilla ice cream test, Woolworths Vanilla Bean Indulgent finished fourth, while Sara Lee Creamy French Vanilla ranked 14th. However, there is no confirmation that the rankings directly influenced the decision to remove Sara Lee's ice cream.

Supermarket shelf space is fiercely contested, and retailers routinely review product ranges to make room for faster-selling items, new launches and private-label alternatives that typically offer higher margins.

Plenty of competition

Australian shoppers still have a wide range of ice cream options at the big two chains. Cadbury topped customer satisfaction ratings for ice cream tubs, ahead of brands including Bulla, Connoisseur and Blue Ribbon.

Those results came from a major consumer survey. Canstar surveyed more than 2,700 Australians who had recently bought ice cream, asking them to rate products on value for money, flavor, variety and range, packaging and texture.

A familiar story

Sara Lee's exit from the major chains is the latest in a string of well-known products quietly disappearing from Australian supermarket shelves as retailers streamline their ranges. Such delistings often spark a wave of nostalgia and frustration online, though they rarely reverse.

For now, Australians hoping to scoop up a tub of Sara Lee French Vanilla or Hokey Pokey will need to head to their local IGA or independent grocer.