FDA Classifies Miyoko's Plant-Based Butter Recall as Class II Over Yeast, Mold and E. Coli in 10 States

The Food and Drug Administration has classified a recall of Miyoko's Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter as Class II after the manufacturer reported potential contamination with yeast, mold and E. coli in one production lot.

Prosperity Organic Foods Inc. of Boise, Idaho, which owns the Miyoko's brand, voluntarily initiated the recall on Sept. 11. The FDA assigned the Class II risk classification on Oct. 23 and listed the recall as ongoing in its enforcement report. A Class II designation means use of or exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or that the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The recall covers 1,304 cases, or 7,824 individual 8-ounce packages. The affected product is Miyoko's Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter, net weight 8 oz (227 g), UPC 857554005773. On the primary carton packaging the lot number is 07871 with a best-by date of Nov. 5, 2026. Shipping cases carry lot number 1007871 and the same best-by date. The product was distributed in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

Retailer notices that appeared in September referenced the same lot and best-by date. Some stores, including Sprouts Farmers Market and Wegmans, listed the case lot code 1007871. Market Basket, a New England chain, had earlier notified customers of quality concerns after microbiological results showed elevated yeast levels that did not meet internal standards, followed by an update noting the product may potentially contain E. coli.

Miyoko's Creamery said in a statement that the company "voluntarily pulled a very small number of products off the shelves out of an abundance of caution. Any potentially affected products have fully been removed from shelves." No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled butter, according to available FDA and company information.

Consumers who have the product in refrigerators or freezers should check the carton for the UPC, lot number and best-by date. The FDA did not issue specific consumer instructions beyond the classification, but standard guidance for Class II recalls is to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. The butter is perishable and sold in refrigerated or frozen sections.

E. coli infection can produce diarrhea, which may be bloody, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, with symptoms often beginning three to four days after exposure. High levels of yeast or mold in food can also cause gastrointestinal discomfort. Because the probability of serious harm is considered remote under the Class II designation, health authorities have not described the product as posing a life-threatening risk.

The recall is limited to a single lot of the salted European-style plant milk butter. Other Miyoko's products and other lots of the same variety are not affected. Prosperity Organic Foods initiated the voluntary action after testing raised concerns, and retailers began removing the product from shelves in mid-September. The FDA's later classification brought additional public attention more than a month after the initial pull.

Plant-based butters and other alternative dairy products have grown in market share in recent years. Contamination events in such products remain uncommon but can occur during processing, packaging or handling. Regulatory agencies classify recalls by the potential health impact so consumers and retailers can gauge the urgency of action.

Shoppers in the 10 listed states are advised to inspect any packages purchased before mid-September. Packages with different lot numbers or best-by dates are not part of this action. Those who have already consumed the product and develop symptoms should contact a health care provider and mention the possible exposure.

The FDA's enforcement report remains the primary public record of the recall details, including the exact product identifiers and distribution. Companies and retailers continue to handle returns and refunds at the point of sale. As of late October, the agency has not expanded the recall beyond the single lot or the 10 states originally listed.

The classification does not change the product's status for consumers who do not have the affected packages. Unopened or unused product from other lots can be used normally. For those who do have the recalled butter, disposal or return eliminates any remaining risk associated with that specific production run.

Further updates, if any, would appear in the FDA's ongoing enforcement reporting or through company and retailer notices. For now, the action remains a targeted, Class II voluntary recall of one lot of salted plant-based butter distributed across 10 states.