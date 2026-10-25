Second Rabid Raccoon Found in Los Angeles County as Westlake Village Cases Raise Alarm and Workers Get Treated

LOS ANGELES — A second raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Los Angeles County, health officials said Friday. The case came just weeks after the county confirmed its first rabid raccoon in more than half a century.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the newly confirmed raccoon was found in the Westlake Village area, the same community where the first one was discovered earlier this month.

"The raccoon was found in a backyard close to where the first raccoon was reported," the department said.

Officials said the animal appeared sick and was acting aggressively.

No residents or pets were exposed to the second raccoon, according to the county. Two people at a worksite may have been exposed, and they are being treated for possible rabies exposure.

"Public Health reminds everyone to never touch wild animals and ensure pets are up to date on vaccines," the department said.

A rare finding

Rabid raccoons had not been seen in Los Angeles County in decades before this fall.

The first case was announced in early October, after a raccoon was found in the backyard of a Westlake Village home. Health officials said it was the county's first confirmed rabid raccoon since 1973. That raccoon carried the skunk variant of rabies, which has not been detected in the county since 1979.

Before this year, the last non-bat animal confirmed with rabies in the county was a skunk found in Long Beach in 2014. That skunk carried a bat strain of the virus.

In the first Westlake Village case, a dog that was up to date on its rabies vaccine may have been exposed. It was quarantined and was reported to be doing well. Four people at a nearby worksite were also possibly exposed and received post-exposure treatment.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the workers in the latest case were among those exposed earlier.

Bats suspected as source

Officials have not yet said which strain of rabies infected the raccoons. They have said the variant is key to understanding how the animals became infected.

After the first case, health officials said that based on current knowledge, the raccoon was likely infected by a bat. Testing to identify the variant can take several weeks.

Bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Southern California, and detections in the county have been climbing.

Los Angeles County has confirmed a record number of rabid bats this year. In early October, officials said 70 rabid bats had been found so far in 2026, surpassing last year's record of 69, with several months of peak season still to go.

"So yeah, we are definitely seeing an uptick," Jennifer Sinatra, a veterinarian with the county health department, said at the time.

The county has seen a steady rise in rabid bat detections for more than a decade. Peak season typically falls in late summer.

A second infected raccoon in the same area raises questions about whether the virus is circulating locally among wildlife. Officials have not said whether they believe the two cases are linked.

A deadly but preventable disease

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the central nervous system. Once symptoms appear in people or animals, it is almost always fatal.

The virus usually spreads through a bite or scratch from an infected animal. It can also spread when infected saliva gets into an open wound or into the eyes, nose or mouth.

In people, early symptoms can include fever, weakness and headache. These can progress to confusion, agitation and other neurological problems.

Treatment given promptly after a possible exposure is highly effective at preventing the disease. It is known as post-exposure prophylaxis and consists of a series of vaccine shots.

Human rabies cases are rare in the United States, largely because of pet vaccination and the availability of post-exposure treatment.

What residents should do

Health officials urged residents in Westlake Village and across the county to take precautions:

Never touch, handle or feed wild animals, even if they appear healthy or tame.

Keep pets up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Avoid leaving pet food or trash outside, which can attract raccoons and other wildlife.

Keep brush trimmed to discourage animals from nesting near homes.

Report wild animals that appear sick or act strangely to local animal control.

Seek medical care right away after any bite or scratch from a wild animal, or after contact with a bat.

"Try and keep wild animals away from your property by not leaving food out," Sinatra said after the first case.

County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis urged residents to "never touch, handle, or feed any wild animals, even when they appear healthy."

"Keeping your pets vaccinated is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your entire family," Davis said.

Signs to watch for

Animals infected with rabies may behave unusually. Signs can include aggression, confusion, difficulty walking, drooling or unusual friendliness toward people. Nocturnal animals such as raccoons and bats that are active during the day, or bats found on the ground, can also be a warning sign.

Westlake Village is a city of about 8,000 people on the Ventura County line, at the western edge of Los Angeles County. It sits near the Santa Monica Mountains, where raccoons, skunks, coyotes and bats are common.

Health officials said they will continue to investigate both cases and monitor for additional infections. They did not say whether testing of other wildlife in the area was planned.