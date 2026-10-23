Biohaven Stock Soars Nearly 30% After FDA Accepts Resubmitted Application for Rare Disease Drug Vyglxia

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. surged nearly 30% on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's resubmitted application for Vyglxia, an experimental treatment for a rare and currently untreatable neurodegenerative disease, reviving hopes for a drug the agency rejected less than a year ago.

Biohaven shares rose $3.48, or 29.62%, to $15.23 in early trading. Volume topped 16.8 million shares, far above the stock's three-month average of about 2.6 million, giving the company a market value of about $2.3 billion.

The surge marked a sharp turnaround for a stock that had fallen about 28% over the past year amid a series of regulatory setbacks.

A second chance for Vyglxia

The FDA accepted Biohaven's resubmitted new drug application for Vyglxia, also known as troriluzole, as a treatment for spinocerebellar ataxia, a rare inherited disorder that gradually damages the part of the brain that controls movement and coordination.

The agency set a user fee goal date in the first quarter of 2027, the deadline by which it aims to make a decision on the application.

The FDA also plans to convene its Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee to review the application. Such panels bring together outside experts to examine a drug's data and vote on whether its benefits outweigh its risks. The FDA is not required to follow an advisory committee's recommendation, but it often does.

Overcoming an earlier rejection

The acceptance comes after the FDA issued a complete response letter, dated Nov. 4, 2025, declining to approve the drug and raising concerns about the evidence of its effectiveness.

Biohaven said its resubmission includes additional positive analyses addressing those efficacy concerns. The company's decision to resubmit, and the FDA's agreement to review the new application, suggest a path to approval may still be open, although the outcome remains uncertain.

What spinocerebellar ataxia is

Spinocerebellar ataxia refers to a group of genetic disorders that cause progressive problems with balance, coordination, walking and speech. Symptoms typically worsen over time, and many patients eventually require a wheelchair.

There are no FDA-approved treatments for the disease, which means an approval would give patients and families their first therapy specifically aimed at the condition. That unmet need has made the drug closely watched by patient advocacy groups and investors.

A relief for investors

Thursday's rally provides relief for Biohaven shareholders after a difficult stretch. The stock had come under pressure from an FDA partial clinical hold on opakalim, an experimental epilepsy drug, as well as a downgrade from RBC Capital.

Before Thursday's jump, the stock had traded near the low end of its 52-week range of $7.48 to $18.57.

The company also announced a licensing deal earlier this month with Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical for regional rights to three of its experimental immune system drugs, including BHV-1300, which is in late-stage testing for Graves' disease. Under the deal, Biohaven received $80 million upfront and is eligible for up to $20 million in near-term milestone payments, providing non-dilutive funding, meaning cash that does not require issuing new shares. Biohaven kept rights to the drugs in the United States, Europe and China.

Insider confidence

Company insiders have bought about $33.1 million of Biohaven shares over the past 12 months, with no reported insider selling, according to data from GuruFocus. Investors often view insider buying as a sign of confidence in a company's prospects.

Risks remain

Despite the rally, Biohaven still faces significant hurdles. The company has no reported revenue and posted a trailing loss of $4.65 per share, reflecting the heavy costs of drug development.

The upcoming advisory committee meeting will be a key test. A negative vote from the panel could weigh heavily on the stock, while a favorable recommendation could increase the chances of approval.

Investors will also watch for updates on Biohaven's broader pipeline, including the epilepsy program affected by the partial clinical hold and its immune system drugs.

What's next

Biohaven now enters a critical period leading up to the FDA's decision in early 2027. The timing of the advisory committee meeting, which has not been announced, is likely to be the next major event for the company and its shareholders.

For patients with spinocerebellar ataxia, the FDA's decision to review the drug again offers renewed hope for the first approved treatment for the disease. For investors, Thursday's surge reflects how quickly sentiment can shift in the biotechnology sector, where a single regulatory decision can reshape a company's outlook.