Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. But for many shoppers, the biggest deals have already begun.

Major retailers have spread their sales across most of November, and several events have already started or are set to begin in the coming days.

Key dates

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 26 Black Friday: Friday, Nov. 27 Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Nov. 28 Cyber Monday: Monday, Nov. 30

Some retailers are extending deals well beyond Cyber Monday. Walmart's online event runs through Dec. 2, and Best Buy plans Cyber Week deals through Dec. 6.

Top 5 shopping sites to check

1. Amazon

Amazon is typically one of the biggest destinations for Black Friday shopping, especially for electronics, smart home devices and its own Kindle, Echo and Fire TV products. The company had not formally announced its main Black Friday sale dates in the latest retailer roundups, but early deals are already available. Last year, its Black Friday sale ran from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. Prime membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

2. Walmart

Walmart's main Black Friday deals run from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, with deals online from Nov. 23 and in stores from Nov. 27. Its Cyber Monday event runs online from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Walmart+ members get early access to deal drops at 12:01 a.m. ET, 24 hours before everyone else.

3. Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday Doorbusters and Deals run from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, followed by a Cyber Sunday and Monday sale on Nov. 29 and 30. The retailer's holiday price match guarantee covers most purchases made from Oct. 30 to Dec. 31, so shoppers can claim the difference if Best Buy lowers its own price before Jan. 15.

4. Target

Target held an early Black Friday sale from Nov. 5 to 7, with new limited-time offers each weekend. Its Deal of the Day promotion runs through Dec. 24. The retailer had not yet announced dates for its main Black Friday week. Last year, it announced the event on Nov. 20 for a Nov. 23 start.

5. Costco

Costco is a popular stop for big-ticket items such as TVs and appliances. It had not announced its Black Friday dates in the latest roundups. Shopping there requires a membership.

Other retailers

Newegg is running "Black November" deals from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, with daily doorbusters. Retailers such as Kohl's, Macy's, Nike and Sephora are also running promotions.

What to buy

Black Friday is typically one of the best times of year to buy TVs, headphones, video game consoles, laptops and kitchen appliances. Shopping analysts say mid-range 55- to 75-inch TVs often see some of the deepest discounts.

Tips for shoppers

Compare prices across retailers before buying, since several stores offer price matching. Check price-protection policies in case prices drop after purchase. Watch for member-only deals at Amazon, Walmart and Target. Be wary of scams. Shop on official retailer websites and avoid deals that look too good to be true. Make a list and set a budget to avoid impulse purchases.