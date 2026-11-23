Thanksgiving is about gratitude, and more families are marking it with small gifts for the people who raised them. Gifts aren't an official Thanksgiving custom, so there's plenty of room to be creative.

The timing also helps shoppers. Black Friday falls on Nov. 27, 2026, the day after Thanksgiving, and many retailers have already started discounting the kinds of items parents use every day.

Gift experts often give the same advice: start with something your parents would actually like solved or improved, and then pick the product. With that in mind, here are 20 Thanksgiving gift ideas for parents this year.

Gifts that keep the family close

1. A digital photo frame. Connected frames are among the most popular gifts for parents this season. Family members can send photos to the frame through an app from anywhere. Aura frames are on sale for Black Friday, including a reported 22% off at some retailers. Load the frame with family photos before you give it.

2. A curated photo book. A printed album of the past year, or of decades of family memories, is personal and lasts for years. Holiday photo-printing sales make it a good time to order.

3. A family recipe archive. Gather your parents' best recipes in a printed book or keepsake binder. It's especially fitting at Thanksgiving, when the family dishes are on the table.

4. A guided memory journal. Journals that ask parents questions about their lives and childhoods let them record family history in their own words. Many families say these become their most treasured keepsakes.

5. A board game for the holidays. A new family game gives everyone something to do after dinner. It's an easy, low-cost gift that brings different generations together.

Gifts for comfort and relaxation

6. A luxury robe or pajama set. Good loungewear is something parents rarely buy for themselves. Silk pajamas and plush robes are popular gift picks this year.

7. Better bedsheets. An upgraded sheet set can noticeably improve sleep. Several bedding brands are running Black Friday discounts, including Boll & Branch, which is offering 25% off orders of $299 or more with a promo code.

8. A heated throw or heating pad. Gift guides keep recommending heat therapy items for parents, especially for colder months.

9. A towel warmer. It's a small luxury that turns an everyday routine into a treat, and gift roundups list it as a top pick for parents.

10. A massager. Foot and back massagers with heat give parents relief at home after a long day.

Gifts for the kitchen and table

11. A temperature-controlled smart mug. The Ember mug keeps coffee or tea at a temperature set in an app, and its charging coaster keeps the drink warm. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is on sale for about $90, down from $129, at Amazon.

12. A versatile cookware piece. Multi-use pans are designed to replace several pots and pans. Our Place's Always Pan is $36 off for Black Friday.

13. A cast-iron skillet. A durable skillet can last for generations and suits parents who love to cook.

14. A charcuterie or serving board. Wooden serving boards are a classic Thanksgiving gift and useful for holiday entertaining.

15. A gourmet food basket. Specialty olive oils, coffees, chocolates or regional treats give parents something to enjoy without adding clutter to the house.

Tech that makes life easier

16. Apple AirTags. The small trackers help parents find keys, wallets and luggage. A four-pack of second-generation AirTags is $80, down from $99.

17. A smartwatch. Smartwatches can track activity and health and send alerts. The Apple Watch SE 3 is $199, $50 off.

18. Wireless earbuds. Good earbuds make calls, music and audiobooks easier. AirPods Pro 3 are $179, down from $249.

19. A smart speaker. Voice-controlled speakers let parents play music, set reminders and call family hands-free. Gift guides list the Echo Dot as a strong choice for older parents.

Gifts of time

20. An experience together. Some of the best gifts can't be wrapped. A cooking class, concert tickets, a weekend getaway or a promise of regular family dinners often means more than any object. Many parents value time with their children above everything else.

Tips for gift-givers

Shopping experts suggest a few simple rules. Think about what your parents use every day, and upgrade those things rather than adding clutter. Personalize when you can. Check return policies, especially on electronics.

Prices change often. Sale prices this time of year may last only a few days, and popular items can sell out before Christmas. Shoppers should compare retailers and watch for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The most meaningful Thanksgiving gift may also be the simplest: a handwritten note saying thank you. Paired with any of the ideas above, it can turn a small present into a keepsake your parents will hold onto.

Prices were accurate at publication and may change.