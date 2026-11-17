Tuesday's Connections puzzle from The New York Times mixes a classic nursery rhyme, some exclamatory movie titles and a sneaky bowling-themed twist.

Connections No. 1,255 for Nov. 17, 2026, asks players to sort 16 words into four groups of four that share a common link. Players can make up to four mistakes before the game ends.

Here are hints for each group, followed by the full answers.

Today's words

The 16 words in Tuesday's puzzle are: KINGPIN, BLACKBIRD, FLOCK, AIRPLANE, COME TOGETHER, THEM, PIE, VALLEY, PENNY LANE, RYE, HELP, GATHER, SHAZAM, MASKED BALL, ASSEMBLE and SIXPENCE.

Today's Connections hints

Yellow group: All in one place. Think of people or things coming together.

Green group: Featured in a nursery rhyme, one that involves a famous dish served to a king.

Blue group: Movies with a grammatical link. These film titles share a punctuation mark.

Purple group: Indoor activity featuring strikes and spares. Look at the end of each word or phrase.

Watch out for red herrings

Several words could fit more than one group. FLOCK, RYE and HELP each have more than one meaning, so it pays to check all the possible links before committing.

COME TOGETHER and PENNY LANE are both Beatles songs, which could tempt players toward a music-themed group. But only one of them belongs with the Beatles-linked film group, and neither category is actually about the band.

Today's Connections answers

Spoiler warning: the answers are below.

Yellow — Convene: ASSEMBLE, COME TOGETHER, FLOCK, GATHER

Green — Things in "Sing a Song of Sixpence": BLACKBIRD, PIE, RYE, SIXPENCE

Blue — Films with "!" in the title: AIRPLANE, HELP, SHAZAM, THEM

Purple — Ending in bowling terms: KINGPIN, MASKED BALL, PENNY LANE, VALLEY

Breaking down the groups

The yellow group is the most direct, with four words meaning to come together in one place.

The green group draws on the old English nursery rhyme "Sing a Song of Sixpence," which mentions a pocket full of rye and four-and-twenty blackbirds baked in a pie.

The blue group features films with an exclamation point in their titles: "Airplane!," the 1980 comedy; "Help!," the 1965 Beatles film; "Shazam!," the 2019 superhero movie; and "Them!," the 1954 science fiction film about giant ants.

The purple group is the trickiest. Each entry ends with a bowling term: kingPIN ends in "pin," masked BALL in "ball," penny LANE in "lane" and valLEY ends in "alley."

Tips for Connections players

Connections rewards patience. Players often benefit from looking for the trickiest group first, since it can be easier to spot once the more obvious groups are set aside.

It also helps to watch for words with double meanings and for groups that rely on wordplay, such as hidden words or endings, which often appear in the purple category.

Groups are color-coded by difficulty: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue and purple.

About Connections

Connections launched in 2023 and is edited by Wyna Liu. It quickly became one of the most popular games in The New York Times' lineup, alongside Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.