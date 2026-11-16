NEW YORK — Monday's Strands puzzle is all about getting bigger.

The New York Times word-search game, puzzle No. 988 for Nov. 16, 2026, has the theme "What's the big idea?" The clue points to words related to increasing in size or volume.

Players must find six theme words and a spangram hidden in the grid of letters.

What the Theme Means

"What's the big idea?" is often used as a slightly irritated question about someone's intentions. In this puzzle, it is a pun: the "big idea" is literally things getting bigger.

Hints for Monday's Strands

Hint 1: Think of words that mean growing in size, amount or volume. Hint 2: Some answers describe air filling something up, while others describe a sudden rise. Hint 3: The theme words begin with the letters EX, BL, EN, SU, GR and IN.

Spangram Hints

The spangram has 14 letters. It is a three-word phrase that means "that's great." It also works as a pun on swelling, or growing bigger.

Strategy Tips

Strands players can connect letters up, down, sideways or diagonally, and each letter is used only once. When the puzzle is finished, every letter on the board belongs to a theme word or the spangram.

Players who get stuck can earn hints by finding non-theme words of four letters or more. Every three such words unlocks a hint that highlights the letters of one theme word.

On Monday's board, words such as SING, PANTS, JUST, STAND, GRATE and SNAG can help unlock hints.

Because the spangram is long, finding a few shorter theme words first can help narrow down where it runs.

Spoiler Warning

The full answers are below.

Today's Strands Answers

The theme words for Strands No. 988 are:

BLOAT ENLARGE EXPAND GROW INFLATE SURGE

Spangram: THATSJUSTSWELL ("That's just swell")

About Today's Answers

All six theme words describe getting larger. INFLATE and BLOAT suggest filling with air or gas. SURGE describes a sudden rise. EXPAND, ENLARGE and GROW are general words for increasing in size.

The spangram, THATSJUSTSWELL, plays on two meanings of "swell." As an old-fashioned expression, "that's just swell" means "that's great," and it is often used sarcastically. As a verb, "swell" means to grow larger, which ties the phrase to the theme.

Yesterday's Strands

Sunday's puzzle, No. 987, had the theme "Foiled again!" and the spangram BATMANVILLAIN. Its theme words were FIREFLY, JOKER, PENGUIN, RIDDLER and SCARECROW.

How Strands Works

The New York Times added Strands to its games lineup in 2024. It combines a classic word search with a themed clue. Each day's puzzle gives players a short, often punny theme prompt and a grid of letters. Players must find every theme word and the spangram, a word or phrase that describes the theme and stretches across the board.

The spangram turns yellow when found, and theme words turn blue. Unlike in Wordle and Connections, wrong guesses don't count against players, so the game rewards exploration.

Tips for Future Strands Puzzles

Experienced players suggest a few habits:

Read the theme clue for wordplay. Monday's "What's the big idea?" is a good example. Look for less common letters, which can narrow down where words can go. Watch for multi-word phrases in the spangram, which can be harder to spot than single words.

A new Strands puzzle comes out every day at midnight local time.