The puzzle is Strands game No. 985. Players must find hidden theme words in a grid of letters, along with a special word called the "spangram," which describes the puzzle's theme and stretches from one side of the board to another.

When the puzzle is complete, every letter on the board has been used exactly once.

How Strands works

Players drag or tap across neighboring letters to form words, connecting them in any direction, including diagonally.

Theme words are highlighted in blue, and the spangram appears in yellow. Finding three valid non-theme words earns a hint, which reveals the letters of one theme word.

Hints for Strands No. 985

Friday's puzzle has seven answers: six theme words and the spangram. For players who want help without spoiling the answers:

Theme: "Not a good sign" Hint 1: The theme words are linked to common superstitions. Hint 2: Several answers describe things people believe bring misfortune, such as an accident involving a kitchen seasoning. Hint 3: The spangram has 10 letters and starts with R and ends with K. Hint 4: The spangram describes an unfortunate turn of events. Hint 5: The spangram runs from the left side of the board on the fourth row to the right side on the eighth row.

Spoiler warning: The answers are below.

Today's Strands answers

The spangram for Strands No. 985 is ROTTENLUCK.

The theme words are:

BROKEN FLOOR MIRROR SALT SPILLED THIRTEENTH

How the words pair up

The theme words form three pairs that describe common superstitions:

Broken mirror: Breaking a mirror is said to bring seven years of bad luck. Spilled salt: Spilling salt is considered unlucky in many cultures. Some people toss a pinch over their left shoulder to ward off misfortune. Thirteenth floor: Many buildings skip the 13th floor because the number is considered unlucky.

The pairing fits Friday's date, since Friday the 13th is widely considered an unlucky day.

TechRadar's puzzle writer said they found FLOOR, SALT and MIRROR first and saw no connection at all "until spotting 'luck' and then 'rotten.'"

Why the puzzle was tricky

Players may at first struggle to see how words like FLOOR and SALT relate to each other. The theme becomes clear only once players realize the words form two-word superstitions.

The 10-letter THIRTEENTH is the longest theme word and takes up a large part of the board. Finding it early can make the remaining words easier to locate.

Tips for solving Strands

Find the spangram early. Because it describes the theme, finding it first can make the other words easier to identify. Look for pairs. Some Strands puzzles use theme words that combine into phrases, as Friday's did. Use the hint system. Entering three non-theme words earns a hint, so players should try common words they spot in the grid. Think about wordplay. Strands themes often rely on puns or double meanings.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Thursday's Strands puzzle, No. 984, had the theme "Facing the music." The spangram was AUDIENCE, and the theme words were CONCERTGOER, LISTENER, PATRON, SPECTATOR and VIEWER.

About Strands

Strands is a word-search style game in which players uncover a hidden theme. It joins Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword in The New York Times Games lineup.

A new puzzle is released each day at midnight local time.

Strands game No. 986 will be released Saturday, Nov. 14.