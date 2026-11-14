NEW YORK — The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, takes players back to the playground with a theme built around a classic children's game.

Strands game No. 986 carries the theme "Preschool fun." Players must find seven theme words and one spangram hidden in a grid of letters. Spoilers follow below.

Today's theme: 'Preschool fun'

The theme points to ways young children move their bodies during a popular group game. Players should look for action verbs rather than nouns such as toys or classroom items.

Hints for today's Strands

Hint 1: Think of a children's game built around copying someone else's actions. Hint 2: One child goes first, and everyone behind them imitates each movement. Hint 3: Some theme words describe moving like a horse, keeping time to a beat, or sneaking quietly past someone. Hint 4: The spangram has 15 letters, starts with F and ends with R. Hint 5: The spangram begins on the left side of the board in the fifth row and ends on the right side in the eighth row.

Today's spangram

The spangram for Strands No. 986 is FOLLOWTHELEADER.

The spangram is the word or phrase that describes the puzzle's theme and stretches across the board, touching two opposite sides. When found, it lights up in yellow.

Today's Strands answers

The seven theme words are:

WALK SPIN MARCH SKIP GALLOP JUMP TIPTOE

All seven are actions a leader might perform in the game, with the children behind copying each move.

Tips for today's puzzle

The short words, such as WALK, SPIN, SKIP and JUMP, can be hard to spot because their letters easily blend into other words on the board. Players may find it easier to look for the longer words first, such as GALLOP, TIPTOE and MARCH, which take up more space and can help reveal the layout of the grid.

The spangram is a long phrase, so finding it early can unlock much of the board. Players who spot the letters F-O-L-L-O-W along the left side may be able to trace the rest of the phrase across the grid.

How to play Strands

Strands gives players a six-by-eight grid of letters and a theme clue. Words can be formed by connecting letters in any direction, including up, down, sideways and diagonally, but each letter can be used only once.

Every letter on the board belongs to a theme word or the spangram. Players who find three non-theme words of four letters or more earn a hint, which highlights the letters of one theme word.

Yesterday's Strands

Friday's puzzle, game No. 985, had the spangram ROTTENLUCK, with theme words including FLOOR, SALT, MIRROR, BROKEN, SPILLED and THIRTEENTH. The words were tied to superstitions about bad luck, timed for Friday the 13th.

About Strands

Strands launched as part of The New York Times' games lineup in 2024, joining Wordle, Connections and the Mini Crossword. The puzzles are edited by Tracy Bennett.

A new Strands puzzle is released at midnight local time each day.