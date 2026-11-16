NEW YORK — Monday's Wordle asks players to slow down, in more ways than one.

The New York Times' daily word game, puzzle No. 1,976 for Nov. 16, 2026, has a five-letter word linked to a slow, lazy way of speaking. It uses only common letters, but the spelling can be easier to recognize than to come up with.

For players who want to keep their streak going without seeing the answer, hints come first below. The solution follows later in the story.

Wordle Hints for Monday, Nov. 16

Hint 1: The word can be used as a noun or a verb, and it relates to speech. Hint 2: It has one vowel. Hint 3: No letter appears twice. Hint 4: It begins and ends with a consonant. Hint 5: It starts with D and ends with L. Hint 6: The vowel is A, and it is the third letter. Meaning hint: Think of a slow, drawn-out way of talking, often linked to accents from parts of the American South.

Strategy Tips

The word has only one vowel, so vowel-heavy openers such as ADIEU or AUDIO may only confirm the A.

A common opener such as SLATE, CRANE or STARE should find the A and possibly the R or L. Players who confirm those letters early can then focus on the starting consonant and the tricky W.

The W is the key letter. It is less common in Wordle answers than letters like R, S and T, so players who don't test it early may get stuck on patterns such as _ R A _ L.

Several words share similar letters, including BRAWL, CRAWL, DRAWN and SHAWL. Players who get the R A W L pattern may need to test several starting consonants. In regular mode, a guess that tests B, C and D together can save a turn. Hard-mode players don't have that option, because they must reuse every confirmed letter.

Spoiler Warning

The answer is below. Players who want to solve it themselves should stop reading here.

Today's Wordle Answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1,976 for Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, is DRAWL.

As a noun, a drawl is a slow way of speaking in which vowels are stretched out. As a verb, it means to speak that way. The word is often used for accents in the American South and in parts of rural America, though slow, drawn-out speech can be heard in many regions and languages.

The word is believed to come from the same roots as "draw," in the sense of drawing out, or lengthening, sounds.

Recent Wordle Answers

Players looking back over the past several days can check their memory:

Wordle No. 1,975 (Sunday, Nov. 15): SNARK Wordle No. 1,974 (Saturday, Nov. 14): RANDY Wordle No. 1,973 (Friday, Nov. 13): MOXIE Wordle No. 1,972 (Thursday, Nov. 12): KARAT

Sunday's SNARK and Monday's DRAWL make a fitting pair, both describing a particular tone or way of speaking.

How Wordle Works

Players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green: the letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle comes out every day at midnight local time, so everyone gets the same word on the same day.

In hard mode, players must use every confirmed letter in later guesses. That makes it harder to test new letters quickly.

From Side Project to Daily Habit

Software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle in 2021 as a gift for his partner. It went viral in late 2021 and early 2022, and The New York Times bought it in early 2022.

The game is now the centerpiece of the Times' puzzle lineup, alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword.

Wordle's single daily puzzle and shareable grid of colored squares turned it into a social habit, and many players still compare scores with friends every morning.

Tips for Building a Longer Streak

Experienced players say consistency beats luck. Common advice includes:

Use a strong opening word with common letters. Pay attention to how often letters appear in Wordle answers. Don't reuse letters that have already been ruled out. Watch for less common letters such as W, K, Y and V, which can turn an easy puzzle into a close call.

The next Wordle comes out at midnight local time.