NEW YORK — Monday's Connections puzzle runs through the whole calendar.

Puzzle No. 1,254 for Nov. 16, 2026, has four groups that each pair with the name of a season. Several words could plausibly fit with more than one season.

Players must sort 16 words into four groups of four, and they get four mistakes before the game ends.

Today's 16 Words

The grid includes: BLOCKBUSTER, CAMP, SAUSAGE, SCHOOL, CHICKEN, CLEANING, ONION, WATER, GARDEN, GLOVES, MELON, WONDERLAND, ASLEEP, FOLIAGE, GUY and IN LOVE.

Hints for Each Group

Yellow: Think of the warmest season. Green: Think of the growing season. Blue: Think of the coldest season. Purple: Think of the harvest season.

Each group's words come after the name of a season to form a familiar phrase.

Strategy Tips

Once players spot the seasonal theme, the challenge is putting each word with the right season.

Some words could fit more than one season. CHICKEN and GARDEN, for example, can pair with more than one season, so players should check that all four words in a group work with the same season before submitting.

Players who get stuck can say each word aloud after each season's name to see which phrase sounds most familiar.

Spoiler Warning

The full answers are below.

Today's Connections Answers

Yellow, SUMMER ___: BLOCKBUSTER, CAMP, SAUSAGE, SCHOOL

Green, SPRING ___: CHICKEN, CLEANING, ONION, WATER

Blue, WINTER ___: GARDEN, GLOVES, MELON, WONDERLAND

Purple, FALL ___: ASLEEP, FOLIAGE, GUY, IN LOVE

Breaking Down the Groups

Summer: A summer blockbuster is a big-budget movie released in the busy summer season. Summer camp and summer school are familiar childhood experiences. Summer sausage is a cured, shelf-stable sausage often included in holiday gift baskets.

Spring: "Spring chicken" is often used in the phrase "no spring chicken," meaning someone who is no longer young. Spring cleaning is the tradition of a deep cleaning of the home. Spring onions are another name for scallions or green onions. Spring water is water drawn from a natural spring.

Winter: Winter gardens are glass-enclosed spaces or seasonal plantings. Winter gloves keep hands warm. Winter melon, also called wax gourd, is a large vegetable used in many Asian cuisines. "Winter wonderland" is a familiar phrase for a snowy landscape, popularized by the holiday song of that name.

Fall: The purple group used "fall" both as a season and as a verb. Fall foliage is the season's changing leaves, while "fall asleep," "fall guy" and "fall in love" use the word's other meanings. A fall guy is someone who takes the blame for others.

Where Players Could Go Wrong

CHICKEN could tempt players toward other groupings. GARDEN might seem to fit with spring, because of gardening season. MELON and SAUSAGE are less familiar as season phrases. Winter melon and summer sausage may be new to some players. The purple group's mix of season and verb meanings could slow some players down. Others may find it the easiest group to spot.

How Connections Works

The New York Times launched Connections in 2023, and it has become one of the company's most popular games. Each puzzle has 16 words and four hidden groups, color-coded by difficulty from yellow (easiest) through green and blue to purple (hardest).

Each puzzle has only one correct solution. Correct groups lock in place, and the remaining words regroup on the board. After four wrong guesses the game ends and the answers are revealed.

A new puzzle comes out at midnight local time each day.

Yesterday's Connections Answers

Sunday's puzzle, No. 1,253, had these groups:

Unmatched: ALL-TIME, HISTORIC, RECORD, UNPRECEDENTED Wedding website sections: DRESS CODE, REGISTRY, RSVP, TRAVEL ___ Plane: ASTRAL, CARTESIAN, INCLINED, JET Ending in allium vegetables: ARCHIVE, OCTONION, RAPSCALLION, SLEEK

Tips for Future Puzzles

Regular players suggest looking for words that can come before or after a common word, as with Monday's seasons theme. The purple group often depends on wordplay, so it can help to look for double meanings and hidden links.