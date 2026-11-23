NEW YORK — A Vincent van Gogh landscape painted weeks before the artist's death sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's, a new auction record for the artist. The sale went ahead after a last-minute settlement with the heirs of the painting's former Jewish owners.

"Châtaigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Flower), from 1890, sold in New York on Nov. 18, beating its estimate of about $180 million.

The bidding ended at $165 million. The $190.4 million total includes the buyer's fees. The painting carried an undisclosed guarantee. Sotheby's did not name the buyer.

A new benchmark for van Gogh

The price far exceeds the artist's previous auction record. The earlier record was $117.2 million for the 1888 "Orchard with Cypresses," sold at Christie's in New York in November 2022. That painting came from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The new record also topped the fall auction season. Van Gogh painted the work in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, and it became the most expensive work sold at auction so far this season.

The painting shows chestnut trees in bloom. Van Gogh painted it in May 1890, just weeks before his death that July.

A dispute over the painting's history

The sale nearly didn't happen. The Blaquier family of Argentina bought the painting in 1975. Before the auction, the heirs of its earlier Jewish owners asked that it be pulled from the Nov. 18 sale.

The heirs pointed to the Nazi era. The Fischer family argued that their relatives sold the painting in 1936 under pressure from Nazi persecution. They said the family's situation under the Nazis was directly connected to that sale.

A lawyer for the Fischer heirs had asked Sotheby's to postpone the sale.

A settlement hours before the sale

A deal was reached the day before the auction. Sotheby's said "an agreement has been reached between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and all of the legal descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer regarding the sale of Vincent van Gogh's Chataigniers en fleurs."

The auction house described the reasons for the settlement. It said that "in recognition of the painting's complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution." It did not disclose the terms.

The Fischer heirs welcomed the outcome. They said they were "grateful for the trusting and fair negotiation and collaboration with Sotheby's and the Blaquier-Arrieta family."

Restitution claims in the art market

The case shows the pressure Nazi-era claims put on the art market. Many works sold or seized during the 1930s and 1940s have since been claimed by the original owners' descendants. Auction houses now usually research a work's ownership history before a sale, and disputes over that history can delay or derail high-profile auctions.

Settlements like this one have become a common way to resolve such claims. They often let a sale go ahead while recognizing the history of the families involved.

A strong night for the market

The sale is a boost for the high end of the art market during New York's key November auctions. Helena Newman, Sotheby's auctioneer, led the sale as the painting hung behind her.

For collectors, the result confirms van Gogh's standing as one of the most valuable artists in the world. Major works by the Dutch post-Impressionist rarely come to market, and this one set a price that may stand for years.