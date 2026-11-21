The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, game No. 1,259, mixes cookies, customer service and tarot cards with a tricky fill-in-the-blank purple group.

In Connections, players sort 16 words into four groups of four that share a common thread. The groups are color-coded by difficulty, from yellow (easiest) to green, blue and purple (hardest). Players can make up to four mistakes before the game ends.

Connections puzzles are edited by Wyna Liu.

Today's 16 words

BLACK AND WHITE, BREATH, BUTTER, COURTESY, DEVIL, EMPRESS, FOOL, GIRL SCOUT, HELPFULNESS, HIEROPHANT, HORSES, OWN, SATISFACTION, SUGAR, TONGUE, WAIT TIME.

Hints for today's Connections groups

If you want a nudge without the full answers, try these clues:

Yellow: Sweet treats you might dunk in milk. Green: Questions a business might ask after you visit. Blue: A deck of cards used for fortune-telling. Purple: Things you might be told to keep or restrain.

Red herrings to watch for

BUTTER could tempt players toward the purple group, since "hold the butter" is a common phrase. FOOL could fit other categories, and TONGUE and BREATH could suggest a body-related group.

Spoiler warning

The answers to Connections No. 1,259 are below.

Today's Connections answers

Yellow (kinds of cookies): BLACK AND WHITE, BUTTER, GIRL SCOUT, SUGAR Green (things rated in a customer survey): COURTESY, HELPFULNESS, SATISFACTION, WAIT TIME Blue (tarot cards, with "the"): DEVIL, EMPRESS, FOOL, HIEROPHANT Purple (hold your ___): BREATH, HORSES, OWN, TONGUE

Explaining the groups

Yellow: Black-and-white cookies are a New York bakery classic, while butter, Girl Scout and sugar cookies are familiar favorites. Green: Customer surveys often ask people to rate a business's courtesy, helpfulness, overall satisfaction and wait time. Blue: The Devil, the Empress, the Fool and the Hierophant are all cards in the major arcana of a tarot deck. "Hierophant," which refers to a religious leader or interpreter of sacred mysteries, is likely the least familiar word on the board. Purple: Each word completes a common phrase: hold your breath, hold your horses, hold your own and hold your tongue.

Tips for solving Connections

1. Look for unusual words first. A rare word such as "hierophant" often points straight to a specific category. 2. Think about phrases. Purple groups often involve words that complete a common expression. 3. Beware of overlaps. The puzzle includes red herrings. If five words seem to fit one group, one likely belongs elsewhere. 4. Start with what you're sure of. Solving an easier group first reduces the number of words left. 5. Shuffle the board. Rearranging the tiles can help you see new connections.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Friday's puzzle, No. 1,258, featured groups for people who excel at something (ACE, BEAST, MAVEN, WIZARD), words meaning notice (CATCH, CLOCK, REGISTER, SPOT), descriptors for small animals (MINIATURE, POCKET, TEACUP, TOY) and words ending in lingerie (CANDELABRA, COWSLIP, DIPHTHONG, STUTTGARTER).

About Connections

Connections launched in 2023 and has become one of The New York Times' most popular games. A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.

Check back Sunday for hints and answers to Connections No. 1,260.