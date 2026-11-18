The New York Times' Wordle puzzle for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, asks players to find a common five-letter verb with only one vowel. That can make it harder to pin down than it first appears.

Puzzle No. 1978 went live at midnight local time. Players get six tries to guess the hidden word, with color-coded tiles showing which letters are correct and where they belong.

Spoiler warning: Hints come first, followed by the answer further down.

Hints for today's Wordle

Players who want to keep their streak going without seeing the answer can start with these clues:

Hint 1: The word is a verb about speaking. Hint 2: It contains just one vowel. Hint 3: No letter appears more than once. Hint 4: The vowel sits in the middle, as the third letter. Hint 5: The word starts with B and ends with T. Hint 6: Think of a remark made suddenly, without thinking, such as accidentally revealing a secret.

Why it can be tricky

Words with only one vowel can be harder to crack because many popular starting words are built to test several vowels at once. A player who opens with a vowel-heavy guess may find only one yellow or green tile and have to rely on consonants.

Today's word also uses a consonant cluster at the start. Two consonants appear before the vowel, which can narrow the options but also send players toward wrong guesses with similar patterns.

Players who find the U early should then focus on which consonants can sit around it. Common combinations such as BL, CL and FL at the start are worth testing.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1978 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, is BLURT.

To blurt something out is to say it suddenly and without thinking, often revealing something that was meant to stay private. The word is commonly used with "out," as in "she blurted out the answer."

Recent Wordle answers

Players tracking past answers may find it useful to know which words have already appeared, since the Times rarely repeats a solution. Recent answers include:

Nov. 17: ROAST Nov. 16: DRAWL Nov. 15: SNARK Nov. 14: RANDY Nov. 13: MOXIE Nov. 12: KARAT Nov. 11: BLESS Nov. 10: TRUCE

The past week has featured several words tied to speech and attitude, including DRAWL, SNARK and now BLURT.

Tips for solving Wordle

Experienced players often recommend a strong opening word that tests common letters. Words that include letters such as E, A, R, T and S can quickly rule out large parts of the alphabet.

After the first guess, players should use the color feedback carefully. A green tile means the letter is in the correct spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different position. A gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

Players using Hard Mode must keep any revealed hints in later guesses. That makes it harder to use "burner" words to test new letters, so careful planning matters more.

For single-vowel words like today's answer, it can help to switch focus to consonants once the vowel is found. Thinking about common letter pairs and word endings, such as -RT, -ST and -NT, can speed up the search.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and launched in 2021 before becoming a global sensation. The New York Times bought the game in early 2022, and it has since become one of the company's most popular digital games.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, meaning players in different time zones may be working on different puzzles at the same moment.

The game's simple format, one word a day, six guesses and shareable color grids, has helped it remain one of the most widely played word games online years after its launch.