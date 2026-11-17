Tuesday's Wordle offers players a gentle start to the day, with a familiar cooking term that many solvers may even use as their opening guess.

The New York Times puzzle, Wordle No. 1,977 for Nov. 17, 2026, is considered one of the easier puzzles of the month. According to the Times' WordleBot, the average player is solving it in 3.1 guesses in both easy and hard modes, well below the usual average.

For players who want to keep their streak alive without seeing the answer right away, here are some hints, followed by the solution.

Today's Wordle hints

Hint 1: The word is related to cooking. It is commonly used as a verb but can also be a noun.

Hint 2: There are two vowels in today's word, and they sit next to each other in the middle.

Hint 3: There are no repeated letters. All five letters are different.

Hint 4: You might see this word in recipes for meat or vegetables, especially around the holidays.

Hint 5: The word starts with R and ends with T.

Hint 6: It means to cook food with dry heat, usually in an oven or over an open fire. It can also mean to tease someone in a lighthearted way in front of others.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: the answer to Wordle No. 1,977 is below.

The answer to Tuesday's Wordle is ROAST.

Roast refers to cooking food with dry heat, typically uncovered in an oven or over a fire. As a noun, it can mean a piece of meat cooked this way, such as a pot roast, or an event where a guest of honor is affectionately mocked by friends.

Why it's an easy one

ROAST is widely recommended as a strong Wordle starting word. It uses common letters, including two vowels and three high-frequency consonants: R, S and T.

Players who regularly open with ROAST, or similar starters like ROATE or SLATE, may have solved the puzzle on their first or second try.

Even for others, the common letters make the answer quick to narrow down. A first guess with R, S or T in it would likely reveal several of the letters right away.

Tips for Wordle players

Wordle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color: green shows a correct letter in the right spot, yellow shows a correct letter in the wrong spot, and gray shows a letter that is not in the word.

Experienced players often start with a word that covers several common vowels and consonants. Words with E, A, R, T, S and L are popular openers because those letters appear in many five-letter English words.

Another useful tip is to avoid reusing gray letters in later guesses, unless playing in easy mode where it may help to test new letters.

When stuck, players can try a word with entirely new letters to quickly rule out more of the alphabet before committing to a final answer.

Recent Wordle answers

Here are the latest Wordle solutions:

Nov. 16, 2026 (No. 1,976): DRAWL Nov. 15, 2026 (No. 1,975): SNARK Nov. 14, 2026 (No. 1,974): RANDY Nov. 13, 2026 (No. 1,973): MOXIE Nov. 12, 2026 (No. 1,972): KARAT Nov. 11, 2026 (No. 1,971): BLESS Nov. 10, 2026 (No. 1,970): TRUCE

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and launched in 2021. The New York Times bought it in early 2022, and it has since become one of the most popular daily word games in the world.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, so players around the world solve the same word on the same date.

The game's simple format and shareable grid of colored squares helped turn it into a daily ritual for millions of players, many of whom post their results on social media.

A new Wordle puzzle will be available at midnight local time.