Tuesday's Strands puzzle from The New York Times challenges players with a tricky theme that has nothing to do with falling, despite its name.

Strands No. 989 for Nov. 17, 2026, has the theme "It's going down." Players must find six theme words and a spangram, a word or phrase that spans the board from one side to the other and sums up the theme.

TechRadar rated Tuesday's puzzle as hard.

Here are hints for the puzzle, followed by the full answers.

Today's Strands hints

Theme: It's going down

Hint 1: The theme isn't about things falling or sinking. Think of the slang meaning of "It's going down," when something is about to happen.

Hint 2: The theme words are all verbs that mean something takes place.

Hint 3: The spangram is a three-word phrase with 10 letters. It begins with C and ends with S.

Hint 4: The spangram stretches from the left side of the board, at the eighth row, to the right side, at the fourth row.

Hint 5: The spangram describes a situation becoming a reality, or moving from a possibility to an actual event.

Today's Strands answers

Spoiler warning: the answers are below.

Spangram: COMETOPASS (come to pass)

Theme words:

BEFALL DEVELOP ENSUE HAPPEN OCCUR TRANSPIRE

Explaining the theme

The theme "It's going down" uses a slang expression that means something is happening or about to happen. Rather than words about things falling, the puzzle's answers are all words that mean "to happen."

The spangram, COME TO PASS, is a phrase meaning that something has happened or become reality.

TRANSPIRE, at nine letters, is the longest theme word and may be the hardest to spot on the board. ENSUE, at five letters, is the shortest.

Tips for Strands players

In Strands, players find words by connecting letters that touch each other on a six-by-eight grid. Words can bend in any direction, and every letter on the board is used once.

Finding non-theme words of four letters or more earns hints. Every three such words unlocks a hint that highlights the letters of one theme word.

Players often benefit from finding the spangram early, since it can clarify the theme and divide the board into smaller sections.

When a theme seems unclear, as with Tuesday's slang title, it can help to look for one obvious theme word first and work outward from there.

Yesterday's Strands answers

For players catching up, Monday's Strands puzzle, No. 988, had a theme about growth. Its spangram was THATSJUSTSWELL, and its theme words were EXPAND, BLOAT, ENLARGE, SURGE, GROW and INFLATE.

About Strands

Strands is a daily word search game from The New York Times, launched in 2024. It has become one of the publisher's most popular games, alongside Wordle and Connections.

A new Strands puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.