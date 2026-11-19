Thursday's Wordle is a word about influence, and most players should solve it fairly quickly.

The New York Times' daily word game, puzzle #1,979, went live at midnight local time on Nov. 19. According to the Times' WordleBot, the average player solves it in 3.3 guesses in normal mode and 3.2 in hard mode, which makes it one of the more manageable puzzles this month.

The hints are below, followed by the answer.

Wordle hints for Nov. 19, 2026

If you want to solve it yourself, start with these clues:

Hint 1: The word is about influence or power. Hint 2: It's often used in politics, business and public life. Hint 3: It begins with the letter C. Hint 4: It has two vowels. Hint 5: There are no repeated letters. Hint 6: As a verb, it can also mean to hit someone hard, especially on the head.

Tips for today's puzzle

Common starting words that test frequent letters, such as CRANE, SLATE or TRACE, should reveal useful information right away. Today's answer uses common consonants, so a strong opener should narrow the options quickly.

If your first guess turns up a C in the first position, try a second word that tests vowels such as O and U. Many five-letter words beginning with C use those vowels in the middle.

Hard mode players should be careful not to burn guesses on near-misses. Once you have three or four letters locked in, think about how the remaining letters could fit together before guessing.

Spoiler warning: Today's answer is below

Stop reading now if you don't want to know the answer.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle #1,979 on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, is CLOUT.

What does CLOUT mean?

As a noun, "clout" means influence or power, especially in politics or business. A lobbyist with a lot of clout, for example, has significant sway over decision-makers.

The word also has an older, informal meaning: a heavy blow, especially with the hand. As a verb, to "clout" someone is to hit them hard.

In the social media era, "clout" has taken on another meaning: online popularity or influence. The slang term "clout chasing" describes people who seek attention or fame, often by attaching themselves to trends or famous names.

How players fared

WordleBot's averages suggest CLOUT wasn't especially hard. Words built from common letters such as C, L, O, U and T usually get solved quickly with a strong opener.

Still, the letter order can trip up some players. Words such as CLOUD, CLOUT, COUNT and COURT share several letters, so players who find the C, O, U and T early may need an extra guess or two to land on the right combination.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and became a worldwide hit in late 2021. The New York Times bought it in early 2022, and it remains one of the Times' most popular games.

Players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change color:

Green: the letter is in the word and in the right spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle comes out each day at midnight local time, so players around the world reach it at different times.

Tomorrow's puzzle

Wordle #1,980 will come out at midnight on Friday, Nov. 20. Players who want to protect a streak should check back for hints and tips before guessing.