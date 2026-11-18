The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, mixes lemons, bees and French geography with a word-completion group that serves as the day's hardest category.

Puzzle No. 1256 asks players to sort 16 words into four groups of four that share a common thread. Players can make up to four mistakes before the game ends.

Spoiler warning: Hints come first, followed by the full answers further down.

Today's 16 words

The words on Wednesday's board are: NICE, HONEY, DEEP, YELLOW, SMALL, JUICY, DIJON, COMB, FRENCH, TOURS, BUZZ, VOCAL, SOUR, VENOM, OVOID and CANNES.

Hints for each group

Connections groups are color-coded by difficulty, from yellow as the easiest to purple as the hardest.

Yellow: Think of a sour, bright citrus fruit. Green: Think of what you might get from a hive. Blue: Places in the same country as Paris. Purple: Add a word that rhymes with "dry."

Watch out for red herrings

Several words could fit more than one group, a common trap in Connections.

NICE could describe a lemon, but here it is a city. HONEY could also be a lemon descriptor in a loose sense, and COMB has more than one meaning. FRENCH could seem like a fit for the French cities group, but it belongs elsewhere.

Players who spot the purple group early can avoid these traps, since four of the words only make sense when paired with the same word.

Today's Connections answers

Yellow — Descriptors for a lemon: JUICY, OVOID, SOUR, YELLOW

OVOID, which means egg-shaped, is the least obvious word in this group. It describes the oval shape of a lemon.

Green — Things bees produce: BUZZ, COMB, HONEY, VENOM

Bees make honey and honeycomb. They also produce venom in their stings and the familiar buzz from their beating wings.

Blue — Cities in France: CANNES, DIJON, NICE, TOURS

Cannes is famous for its film festival, Dijon for its mustard, Nice for its Riviera coastline, and Tours as a gateway to the Loire Valley's chateaux.

Purple — ___ FRY: DEEP, FRENCH, SMALL, VOCAL

Each word forms a phrase with "fry": deep fry, French fry, small fry and vocal fry. Vocal fry is a low, creaky speaking style, while small fry refers to young fish or unimportant people.

Tips for solving Connections

Experienced players often recommend scanning the full board for words that could belong to more than one group before making a guess. Puzzle makers often include these overlaps to mislead players.

It can also help to start with the group you are most confident about, even if it isn't the easiest. Locking in one group reduces the number of words left to sort.

Purple groups often rely on wordplay, such as hidden words, homophones or phrases that share a missing word. If a set of words seems unrelated, players can try adding a word before or after each one.

Players should also avoid guessing too quickly. With only four mistakes allowed, a careful approach can save a streak.

About Connections

Connections launched in beta in June 2023 and became one of The New York Times' most popular games, alongside Wordle and the Mini Crossword. The puzzle is edited by Wyna Liu.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time. The Times also publishes a separate Connections Sports Edition. Wednesday's sports puzzle included groups such as NHL captains and aquatic sport verbs.