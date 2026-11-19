Thursday's New York Times Connections puzzle mixes straightforward categories with a tricky final group built around letter patterns.

Connections puzzle #1,257 went live at midnight local time on Nov. 19. As usual, players must sort 16 words into four groups of four, with up to four mistakes allowed.

Hints come first, followed by the answers.

Connections hints for Nov. 19, 2026

The groups are color-coded by difficulty, from yellow (easiest) to purple (hardest):

Yellow hint: Think about creating a passage underground. Green hint: These substances come from nature, specifically from one type of living thing. Blue hint: These are components you'd find in many household devices. Purple hint: Look closely at how each word begins and ends.

One word from each group

If you want a nudge without the full solution, here is one word from each group:

Yellow: DIG Green: SAP Blue: HOUSING Purple: GALANGAL

Tips for today's puzzle

The yellow and green groups should be relatively quick for most players. Watch the overlap, though. A word like WOOD could tempt players toward the wrong group, and BORE could have more than one meaning.

The blue category may take some thought because the words are everyday items that can mean different things out of context.

The purple group is the real challenge. It has nothing to do with the words' meanings, so focus on their spelling. Write the leftover words down and compare the first and last few letters of each.

Spoiler warning: Today's answers are below

Stop reading now if you want to solve the puzzle yourself.

Today's Connections answers

Yellow (Make a hole in the ground): BORE, BURROW, DIG, TUNNEL Green (Materials obtained from trees): CORK, RESIN, SAP, WOOD Blue (Parts of an electrical appliance): CORD, HOUSING, PLUG, SWITCH Purple (Start and end with the same three letters): EINSTEIN, GALANGAL, HOTSHOT, UNDERGROUND

Breaking down the purple group

The hardest group links words that begin and end with the same three letters:

EINSTEIN starts and ends with "EIN." GALANGAL, a spice related to ginger that is widely used in Southeast Asian cooking, starts and ends with "GAL." HOTSHOT starts and ends with "HOT." UNDERGROUND starts and ends with "UND."

UNDERGROUND is especially sneaky, because it fits naturally with the yellow group's tunnel theme. Players who put it with DIG and BURROW could lose a guess early.

About Connections

Connections launched in June 2023 and is edited by Wyna Liu. It has become the Times' second most-played game after Wordle.

Players see a grid of 16 words and must find four groups of four that share a common thread. Categories range from simple definitions to wordplay, hidden words and spelling patterns, which often appear in the purple group.

Strategy reminders

Connections veterans recommend a few approaches:

Look for red herrings, meaning words that seem to fit more than one category. Solve the most obvious group last if it has possible overlaps. Use the shuffle button to see the words in a new arrangement. Don't submit a guess unless you're confident, because mistakes are limited.

Tomorrow's puzzle

Connections #1,258 will come out at midnight local time on Friday, Nov. 20.