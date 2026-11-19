Thursday's New York Times Strands puzzle asks players to think about intelligence, with a theme clue that plays on a common expression.

Strands puzzle #991 went live at midnight local time on Nov. 19 with the official theme "Quite bright." Players must find six theme words and a spangram hidden in a grid of letters.

Hints come first, followed by the full answers.

Strands hints for Nov. 19, 2026

Theme hint: "Bright" here doesn't refer to light. Think about brains rather than lamps. Theme words: All six are adjectives describing a sharp, quick-thinking person. Spangram hint: A familiar idiom with a sporty flavor, meaning alert, competent and quick to react. Spangram length: 9 letters. Spangram letters: It starts with O and ends with L.

First letters of the theme words

Need a bit more help? The six theme words begin with:

AST... CLE... INT... SAV... SHR... SMA...

Tips for today's puzzle

Strands rewards players for finding non-theme words: every three valid words earn a hint that highlights the letters of a theme word. If you're stuck, look for short common words in the grid to build up hints.

One of today's theme words is unusually long at 11 letters, so spotting it early can help clear a large part of the board.

The spangram touches two opposite sides of the board. Once you find it, the remaining theme words should be easier to see.

Spoiler warning: Today's answers are below

Stop reading now if you don't want to know the answers.

Today's Strands answers

Spangram: ONTHEBALL

Theme words:

ASTUTE CLEVER INTELLIGENT SAVVY SHREWD SMART

How the theme works

The clue "Quite bright" is a play on words. "Bright" can describe light, but it's also an everyday word for someone intelligent. Each theme word is a synonym for being smart or sharp-minded.

The spangram, ON THE BALL, is an idiom for being alert, capable and quick to react. It's often used in sports and the workplace to describe someone well prepared and paying attention.

Some words are harder to spot than others. SAVVY has a double V that can be tricky to trace, and SHREWD has an unusual letter combination.

Yesterday's Strands answers

For anyone catching up, Wednesday's Strands puzzle #990 had the spangram BRASSBAND, with theme words BUGLE, CORNET, EUPHONIUM, TROMBONE, TRUMPET and TUBA.

About Strands

Strands is a New York Times word-search game that launched in 2024. Unlike a traditional word search, words can bend in any direction, and every letter on the board belongs to exactly one answer.

The spangram describes the puzzle's theme and stretches across the board, touching two opposite sides. Finding all theme words and the spangram completes the puzzle.

Tomorrow's puzzle

Strands #992 will come out at midnight local time on Friday, Nov. 20.