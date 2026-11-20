Wordle players looking for help with Friday's puzzle can find hints, tips and the answer to game No. 1,980 below.

The New York Times' daily word game asks players to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, tiles change color to show how close you are:

Green: the letter is in the word and in the right spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

Friday's puzzle is considered one of the easier ones this week. According to The New York Times' WordleBot, the average player solves it in 3.5 guesses in normal mode, or 3.4 in hard mode.

Hints for today's Wordle

If you want to keep your streak alive without seeing the answer, try these hints first:

Hint 1: The word is a verb. Hint 2: It contains three vowels. Hint 3: There are no repeated letters. Hint 4: It starts and ends with a vowel. Hint 5: It starts with the letter A. Hint 6: A synonym is "emerged."

Spoiler warning

The answer to Wordle No. 1,980 is below. Stop reading now if you want to solve it on your own.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Friday, Nov. 20, 2026's Wordle is AROSE.

"Arose" is the simple past tense of "arise," meaning to come into being, begin to occur, or get up from sitting or lying down. Examples include "problems arose during the meeting" and "she arose at dawn."

Why some players got it in one

Friday's answer may be a lucky break for some players. AROSE is one of the most popular Wordle starting words, because it packs three common vowels, A, O and E, and two of the most frequently used consonants, R and S, into five letters.

Players who use it as their go-to opener may have solved the puzzle on the very first try, a rare feat.

Tips for solving Wordle

Here are some tips to help with future puzzles:

1. Start strong. Choose a first guess with several common vowels and consonants, such as AROSE, CRANE, SLATE or ADIEU, to rule out letters quickly. 2. Don't waste guesses. Avoid reusing letters you already know are gray. Each guess should test new information. 3. Think about letter positions. A yellow letter tells you something important: it's in the word, just not in that spot. Use that to narrow down where it can go. 4. Watch for double letters. Wordle answers can contain repeated letters, such as in "SCOOT," one of the words players may have tried Thursday. 5. Consider common patterns. Many English words end in letter combinations such as "-ER," "-ED," "-SE" or "-LY." 6. Try hard mode for a challenge. In hard mode, any revealed hints must be used in later guesses, which makes the game tougher.

Yesterday's Wordle answer

The answer to Thursday, Nov. 19's Wordle No. 1,979 was CLOUT.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and became a viral sensation in late 2021 and early 2022. The New York Times bought the game in early 2022. It is now part of the newspaper's growing lineup of puzzle games, which also includes Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and The Mini crossword.

A new Wordle puzzle is released every day at midnight local time. Players can share their results on social media in the form of colored grids without revealing the answer.

Check back Saturday for hints and the answer to Wordle No. 1,981.