The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, game No. 1,258, includes a tricky purple group that hides words in plain sight.

In Connections, players sort 16 words into four groups of four that share a common thread. The groups are color-coded by difficulty, from yellow (easiest) to green, blue and purple (hardest). Players can make up to four mistakes before the game ends.

Friday's puzzle was edited by Wyna Liu.

Today's 16 words

ACE, BEAST, CANDELABRA, CATCH, CLOCK, COWSLIP, DIPHTHONG, MAVEN, MINIATURE, POCKET, REGISTER, SPOT, STUTTGARTER, TEACUP, TOY, WIZARD.

Hints for today's Connections groups

If you want a nudge without the full answers, try these clues:

Yellow: Think of someone who is really good at something. Green: Ways to say you've noticed something. Blue: Words used to describe very small breeds of pets. Purple: Look at the end of each word, not the whole word.

Red herrings to watch for

Several words could fit more than one group. ACE, CLOCK and POCKET each have more than one meaning, so consider all of them before locking in a guess.

For example, "pocket" could describe a small dog, as in "pocket-sized," but it might also tempt players toward other groupings. "Clock" can mean a timepiece, but it's also slang for noticing something.

Spoiler warning

The answers to Connections No. 1,258 are below.

Today's Connections answers

Yellow (person who excels at something): ACE, BEAST, MAVEN, WIZARD Green (notice): CATCH, CLOCK, REGISTER, SPOT Blue (descriptors for small animals): MINIATURE, POCKET, TEACUP, TOY Purple (ending in lingerie): CANDELABRA, COWSLIP, DIPHTHONG, STUTTGARTER

Explaining the purple group

The purple group was the toughest of the day. Each word ends in a type of lingerie:

CANDELABRA COWSLIP DIPHTHONG STUTTGARTER

"Diphthong," a linguistics term for a sound formed by combining two vowels, and "Stuttgarter," a person from the German city of Stuttgart, were among the more unusual words on the board, a common sign that they belong to the hardest group.

Explaining the other groups

Yellow: Ace, beast, maven and wizard can all describe someone who is highly skilled. "He's a beast on the court" or "she's a spreadsheet wizard." Green: You can catch, clock, register or spot something, all of which mean to notice it. Blue: Miniature, pocket, teacup and toy are terms often used to describe very small breeds of dogs or other pets, such as a "teacup poodle" or "toy terrier."

Tips for solving Connections

1. Look for the outliers. Unusual words, such as "Stuttgarter" or "diphthong," often belong to the trickiest group and may involve wordplay. 2. Check for hidden words. The purple group often involves words hidden inside other words, or words that share a prefix or suffix. 3. Beware of overlaps. The puzzle is designed with red herrings. If you find five words that fit one category, one of them likely belongs elsewhere. 4. Start with what you're sure of. Solving an easier group first reduces the number of words left and makes the harder groups easier to spot. 5. Shuffle the board. Rearranging the tiles can help you see new connections.

About Connections

Connections launched in 2023 and has become one of The New York Times' most popular games, alongside Wordle, Strands and Spelling Bee. A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.

Check back Saturday for hints and answers to Connections No. 1,259.