The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, game No. 992, centers on small problems that cause big frustrations, with a long and unusual spangram that tested many players.

In Strands, players search a grid of letters for theme words connected to a daily clue. Words can be formed by linking letters in any direction, including diagonally.

One special word, called the spangram, describes the puzzle's theme and stretches from one side of the board to the other. Every letter on the board is used exactly once.

Players who find three non-theme words of four letters or more earn a hint, which highlights the letters of a theme word.

Today's Strands theme

The official theme clue for Friday's puzzle is: "There's just one small problem ..."

Hints for today's Strands

If you want help without seeing the answers, try these clues:

Hint 1: The theme words describe minor obstacles or complications that get in the way of a plan. Hint 2: There are five theme words plus the spangram. Hint 3: The theme words have four, five, six, seven and nine letters. Hint 4: The theme words start with either H or S. Hint 5: The spangram is a 17-letter idiom involving an insect and a soothing cream. Hint 6: The spangram starts with the letter A and touches two opposite sides of the board.

Spoiler warning

The answers to Strands No. 992 are below.

Today's Strands answers

The theme words are:

HICCUP HINDRANCE HITCH SETBACK SNAG

The spangram is AFLYINTHEOINTMENT, or "a fly in the ointment."

What the spangram means

"A fly in the ointment" is an old idiom describing a small flaw or problem that spoils something otherwise good or pleasant. For example: "The vacation was perfect. The only fly in the ointment was the rain on the last day."

Each theme word is a synonym for a minor obstacle or setback:

A hiccup is a brief problem or interruption. A hindrance is something that makes progress harder. A hitch is a temporary difficulty, as in "everything went off without a hitch." A setback is a reversal or delay in progress. A snag is an unexpected problem or obstacle.

Why it was tricky

At 17 letters, the spangram is unusually long. Because it is a phrase rather than a single word, it may be hard to spot on the grid.

Players who found the shorter theme words first, such as SNAG and HITCH, may have had an easier time narrowing down the letters left for the spangram.

Tips for solving Strands

1. Start with the theme. Think of as many words as possible that fit the clue before searching the board. 2. Look at the edges. The spangram always touches two opposite sides of the board, so scanning the edges can help you find it. 3. Use hints wisely. Finding non-theme words earns hints, which can help when you're stuck. 4. Think in phrases. Spangrams are sometimes multiword phrases or idioms, as in Friday's puzzle. 5. Work from the corners. Letters in the corners have fewer possible connections, which can make words there easier to trace.

Yesterday's Strands answers

The spangram for Thursday, Nov. 19's Strands No. 991 was ONTHEBALL. Its theme words were ASTUTE, CLEVER, INTELLIGENT, SAVVY, SHREWD and SMART.

About Strands

Strands is one of The New York Times' newest word games and has become a daily favorite alongside Wordle and Connections. A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.

Check back Saturday for hints and answers to Strands No. 993.