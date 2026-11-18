The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, has a playful theme, "You're gonna blow it!" It points players toward a set of musical instruments.

Puzzle No. 990 asks players to find six theme words and a spangram hidden in a grid of letters. The spangram is a word or phrase that describes the theme and stretches across the board from one side to the other.

Spoiler warning: Hints come first, followed by the full answers further down.

Today's theme

The official theme for Wednesday's puzzle is "You're gonna blow it!"

The phrase usually means making a mistake or wasting an opportunity. In this puzzle, however, it should be taken more literally.

Hints for today's Strands

Hint 1: Think of instruments you play by blowing into them. Hint 2: All the instruments are made of metal. Hint 3: The spangram is nine letters long and made of two words, with five letters and four letters. Hint 4: The spangram names a musical group, and it starts with B and ends with D. Hint 5: The theme words start with the letters TU, BU, CO, TR, TR and EU.

Words that earn a hint

Strands awards a hint for every three valid non-theme words a player finds. According to puzzle trackers, THIS, BEEN and SAID are valid words on today's board that can be used to earn a hint.

Today's Strands answers

Spangram: BRASSBAND

Theme words:

BUGLE CORNET EUPHONIUM TROMBONE TRUMPET TUBA

All six theme words are brass instruments, which players sound by buzzing their lips into a mouthpiece. Together they make up a brass band, the ensemble named by the spangram.

About the instruments

The trumpet and cornet are among the most familiar brass instruments, and they look similar. The cornet is more compact and has a mellower tone.

The bugle is a simple brass instrument without valves, long used for military signals such as reveille and taps.

The trombone uses a sliding tube rather than valves to change pitch. The tuba is the largest and lowest-pitched instrument in the brass family.

The euphonium, often the trickiest word to spot in today's grid, is a smaller relative of the tuba. Its rich tone is a staple of brass bands.

Tips for solving Strands

Players can begin by searching the board for unusual letter combinations, such as "PH" in EUPHONIUM or "MB" in TROMBONE. These can help locate theme words quickly.

Finding the spangram early can unlock the rest of the puzzle, since it confirms the theme and splits the board into smaller sections. Today's spangram stretches from the left side of the board to the right.

Every letter on the board is used exactly once in the solution, so leftover letters can point toward words that have not yet been found.

Players who get stuck can enter any valid words they can find to earn hints, which highlight the letters of one theme word.

Yesterday's answers

Tuesday's puzzle, No. 989, had the spangram COMETOPASS. Its theme words were ENSUE, OCCUR, BEFALL, HAPPEN, DEVELOP and TRANSPIRE.

About Strands

Strands is one of The New York Times' newer word games, joining Wordle, Connections and the Mini Crossword in its lineup. It launched in beta in March 2024. A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.

The Times has also introduced a Strands Sports Edition. Wednesday's sports puzzle, No. 29, had the spangram CONSEQUENCES.