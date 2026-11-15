Apple Launches New Apple TV 4K With A19 Chip and Hands-Free Siri AI, but Its $299 Price Tag Is Turning Heads

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's fourth-generation Apple TV 4K went on sale Friday. The new streaming box brings a faster chip, hands-free Siri powered by artificial intelligence and a remote that is easier to find, but costs far more than the model it replaces.

The new Apple TV 4K costs $299 in the United States. It is Apple's first major update to the device in about four years. Apple announced it Oct. 13 and opened preorders the same day, with availability in stores and online beginning Nov. 13 in dozens of countries.

Faster chip, hands-free Siri

The box runs on Apple's A19 chip, which the company says delivers up to 50% faster CPU performance and up to twice the graphics performance of the previous generation. Apple says that means faster navigation and smoother animations.

The biggest new feature is hands-free voice control. Three far-field microphones built into the box let users say "Hey Siri" or "Siri" without picking up the remote. The device supports Siri AI, powered by Apple Intelligence, which can handle follow-up questions about what's on screen and pull personal context, such as a show recommendation a friend sent by text.

The device also includes a dedicated AV1 decoder for more efficient video streaming, along with Wi-Fi 7, Gigabit Ethernet and Thread networking for smart home devices.

A remote you can find

The redesigned Siri Remote supports Apple's Find My network, including Precision Finding, and can play a sound when misplaced, a feature long requested by users who lose remotes in the couch.

One model, higher price

Apple has replaced the previous two-model lineup with a single configuration with 128GB of storage.

The price has drawn criticism from reviewers. MacRumors said the new model is twice as expensive as the prior generation, calling it "a wild increase." It said owners of recent Apple TV 4K models probably do not need to upgrade.

XDA Developers called the device powerful but "very expensive," and said the upgrade over the last generation is modest.

Analysts link the higher price partly to soaring memory chip prices driven by the AI boom, which have pushed up costs across consumer electronics.

A new smart display too

Apple also launched HomeView on Friday, a $299 smart display that brings Siri AI to smart home control.

The Apple TV 4K is also offered in monthly installments through Apple Card, at $49.83 a month for six months in the U.S.

The launch puts Apple in tougher competition with cheaper streaming devices from Amazon, Google and Roku. Apple is betting that faster performance, AI features and tight links with the iPhone and Apple services will justify the premium.