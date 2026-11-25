Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods jumped more than 13% on Tuesday after the sporting goods retailer posted third-quarter results that easily beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Dick's shares were up $17.53, or 13.14%, at $150.99 in early trading, giving the company a market value of about $11.9 billion. The stock had closed Monday at $133.67.

Results top forecasts

The Pittsburgh-based retailer beat estimates on both profit and sales. It reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 a share on revenue of $5.13 billion, ahead of forecasts for $1.42 a share and $5.08 billion.

The adjusted figure was still lower than a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings fell to $1.94 per share from $2.07. On a GAAP basis, profit more than doubled. For the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2026, consolidated net income increased 114% to $161 million from $75 million in the prior-year period, and diluted earnings per share rose 117% to $1.87 from $0.86.

Foot Locker lifts sales

The jump in revenue largely reflects the company's acquisition of Foot Locker. Net sales rose 23.2% to $5.13 billion; the prior-year comparison includes approximately eight weeks of Foot Locker operations.

Both businesses grew same-store sales. Comparable sales increased 2.6% at Dick's stores and 0.5% at Foot Locker. The positive comp at Foot Locker is a turnaround from earlier this year. In August, the company cut its Foot Locker outlook, citing challenging conditions in the athletic footwear market.

Guidance raised

Management grew more confident about the full year. Dick's raised full-year 2026 consolidated earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $11.40 to $12.25, compared with $10.94 to $11.94 previously. It raised full-year non-GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $11.45 to $12.30, compared with $11.00 to $12.00 previously.

Stores and buybacks

The retailer is expanding its larger store formats. It opened six new House of Sport locations and three new Dick's Field House locations during the third quarter, bringing the total to 47 House of Sport and 55 Dick's Field House locations nationwide.

The company also returned cash to shareholders. It repurchased 6.7 million shares of common stock for $903 million during the third quarter.

Recovering lost ground

Tuesday's jump helps the stock recover from a rough year. Even after the gain, shares are down about 35% over the past 52 weeks. Investors had been worried about the Foot Locker deal and pressure in the athletic footwear market.

Executive Chairman Ed Stack has said the Foot Locker turnaround will take time. In August, he said: "We're still early in the Foot Locker turnaround."

What to watch

The holiday season is the next test for both businesses. Investors will watch whether Foot Locker's improving trends can hold through the crucial shopping period, and whether Dick's core stores can keep growing against tougher comparisons.