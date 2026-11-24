SYDNEY — Shares of Lovisa Holdings Ltd. jumped 9% on Tuesday after the fast-fashion jewellery retailer reported strong sales growth at its annual general meeting and two brokers upgraded the stock.

Lovisa shares were up A$2.16, or 9%, at A$26.16 in afternoon trading, after hitting a high of A$26.80. The company's market value was about A$2.9 billion.

Lovisa topped the ASX 200 gainers list for the session, far outpacing the broader index recovery.

Sales momentum

The rally followed a trading update at the company's annual meeting. Lovisa reported a 15.5% annual jump in global sales for the first 21 weeks of fiscal 2027, helped by the continued growth of its store network over the past year. Global comparable store sales rose 3.4%.

The 15.5% growth figure is on a constant foreign exchange basis. The company said it remains focused on expanding its global store footprint, with store opening momentum continuing.

Brokers turn bullish

Analysts moved quickly after the update. Macquarie upgraded Lovisa to Outperform despite lowering its target to A$37.30 from A$40.90, arguing the market is undervaluing Lovisa's global store rollout potential and noting strong results from new stores even as like-for-like trends lag expectations.

Morgans upgraded the stock to Buy from Accumulate with a price target of A$40, citing its sharp recent pullback as a compelling entry point.

Recovering lost ground

The meeting came at a tense time for shareholders. The stock had slid from around A$27.92 in mid-November to A$24.00 in the prior session, making the AGM a high-stakes event for investors. Even after Tuesday's gain, the shares are down about 15% over the past year.

A global store machine

Lovisa sells low-priced jewellery and accessories through company-owned stores worldwide. Lovisa finished fiscal 2026 with 250 stores in the U.S., making it the company's largest single market, ahead of Australia.

The company has grown quickly. In fiscal 2026, revenue was A$938.8 million, up 17.6%. Operating profit rose 14.1% to A$158.2 million, and profit after tax rose 10.7% to A$95.6 million.

Questions remain

Some investors want more detail. One independent analyst noted that the AGM trading update gave sales growth but did not include profit margins or a store count. Sales in existing stores grew only 2.0% in fiscal 2026, with most of the growth coming from new store openings.

Holiday trading is the next test. Black Friday opens the holiday trading season across Lovisa's global store network, and results from the Christmas period will show whether comparable sales can keep improving.

The rally also came on a strong day for the broader market, with consumer discretionary stocks among the sectors that gained.