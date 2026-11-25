Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch rose more than 9% on Tuesday after the clothing retailer reported record third-quarter sales, a sharp jump in profit and an upbeat holiday outlook.

Abercrombie shares were up $12.93, or 9.21%, at $153.31 in early trading, giving the company a market value of about $6 billion. The stock is up about 56% over the past year.

Record sales

The New Albany, Ohio-based company extended a long growth streak. It reported record third-quarter net sales of $1.4 billion, up 11% from last year, its 16th consecutive quarter of growth, with comparable sales up 6%. Revenue beat analyst expectations of $1.37 billion.

Growth was spread across the world. Net sales grew by double digits in every region, with the Americas up 11%, EMEA up 12% and APAC up 24%. Abercrombie brands rose 12% and Hollister rose 11%.

Profit climbs

Earnings rose sharply. Profitability exceeded the company's outlook, with an operating margin of 15.5% and 62% year-over-year growth in earnings per diluted share to $3.82. Operating income was $223 million, for an operating margin of 15.5% compared with 12.0% a year earlier.

Part of the gain came from a one-time benefit. Operating income and earnings per diluted share include IEEPA tariff refund benefits of approximately $20 million on a pre-tax basis and $0.40 per diluted share. The refunds stem from tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

CEO: results above expectations

Chief Executive Fran Horowitz credited the company's products and marketing. "We delivered record third quarter net sales and our 16th consecutive quarter of growth, with strong customer response to our product and marketing driving results above our expectations," she said. "Growth was balanced across regions and brands, with each seeing growth rates accelerate from second quarter levels."

Holiday outlook

The company expects growth to continue. Its fourth-quarter outlook calls for net sales growth of around 7%, net income per diluted share of $4.40 to $4.60, and at least $120 million in share repurchases. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Abercrombie has been buying back stock. It repurchased $100 million in shares in the quarter.

Valuation questions

Some analysts see limited room for further gains. GuruFocus' valuation model said shares, at a price of $140.45 before Tuesday's jump, were approximately 16% above its estimate of fair value, indicating the stock was modestly overvalued. The stock trades at about 12 times trailing earnings, below many specialty retail peers.

What it means

Abercrombie's results add to a strong set of retail earnings this week. Dick's Sporting Goods and Dollar Tree also beat forecasts. With Black Friday days away, investors will be watching whether the brand's momentum carries into the most important shopping period of the year.