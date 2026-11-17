iPhone 20 Pro Leak Shows Curved Glass Front and Back as Apple Plans Bold 20th Anniversary Redesign for 2027

Apple is reportedly preparing one of the biggest redesigns in iPhone history for next year's 20th-anniversary models. New leaks suggest the iPhone 20 Pro will have glass on the front and back that curves around the sides of the device.

The rumored design would mark a major change from the flat screens and metal frames of recent iPhone Pro models. It would also bring back a curved-screen look that many Android phone makers have largely moved away from.

Apple has not confirmed any details about its 2027 iPhones.

What the leaks show

The latest round of rumors centers on what is claimed to be an approved cover glass sample for the iPhone 20 Pro. It was shared by the tipster Ice Universe on X. The sample shows a "quad-curved" design, with the front glass bending down on all four sides.

A separate leaked video also showed what was described as a hardware sample of the device. In both leaks, the glass has rounded corners, and the cutouts for the Face ID system and front camera appear smaller than on current models.

The curved glass could give the phone a nearly borderless appearance from the front, hiding much of the metal frame without removing it completely.

Glass front and back

The idea of an all-glass iPhone has been building for months. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that the anniversary model will use glass on both the front and back. He said the material "will curve into the sides of the devices, with a metal band in the middle."

The design would echo a long-held goal at Apple of creating an iPhone that looks like a single slab of glass, an idea widely linked to the company's design ambitions for the iPhone's 20th anniversary.

The original iPhone launched in 2007. The 2027 models would mark two decades since its debut.

Bigger screens

The iPhone 20 Pro models could also get larger displays for the first time since 2024.

According to the Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, who has a track record of accurate iPhone leaks, the iPhone 20 Pro will have a 6.41-inch screen and the iPhone 20 Pro Max a 6.96-inch screen. That would be up from about 6.27 inches and 6.86 inches on the current Pro models.

The same leaker said Apple is testing a "borderless quad-curved design" with a hole-punch display and a smaller Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen that houses the front camera and sensors.

The iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max are reportedly codenamed V73 and V74 internally.

Skipping a number

The name iPhone 20 suggests Apple will skip the iPhone 19 branding to mark the anniversary. That would be similar to its 2017 jump from the iPhone 8 straight to the iPhone X, which marked the 10th anniversary and brought a full-screen design and Face ID.

Apple has not announced its naming plans.

Why curved glass matters

Curved screens were once popular on high-end Android phones, especially Samsung's Galaxy models. But many manufacturers have moved back to flat displays in recent years, partly because curved edges can cause accidental touches and make phones harder to fit with screen protectors.

If Apple adopts a curved design, it could revive interest in the look across the industry, as Apple's design choices often influence competitors.

The shift would also raise questions about durability and repair costs. Glass on both sides that wraps around the edges could make the phone more vulnerable to damage from drops, an issue Apple would likely address with stronger glass materials.

Timing

Apple typically unveils new iPhones in September. If the rumors are accurate, the iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max would be expected in the fall of 2027.

Plans can change before launch, and early leaks don't always reflect final products. Still, the steady stream of reports from multiple sources suggests Apple is working on a bold redesign to celebrate the iPhone's 20th birthday.