Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone could bring the company's boldest design change in years. A growing number of leaks suggest the iPhone 20 Pro will feature a display that curves on all four sides.

The iPhone 20 Pro lineup is rumored to use quad-curved displays with very slim bezels. Well-known tipster Ice Universe recently shared a video on social media that he says shows the front cover glass of the device.

Apple has not confirmed the design or any specifications. The phone is widely expected to launch in September 2027.

What 'quad-curved' means

Reports describe an "equal-depth quad-curved" OLED display. The glass would curve downward along the top, bottom and both sides. That would make the screen look almost borderless, with the display appearing to flow into the frame.

Curved-edge screens have long been common on some Android phones, but so far Apple has used curved glass only lightly on the edges of flat displays. A screen that curves equally on all four sides would be a major change for the iPhone.

Multiple leakers point the same way

Several leakers have now described a similar design.

In May 2026, leaker Digital Chat Station said Apple was planning a quad-curved OLED display for the iPhone 20 Pro. The same leaker later said, in posts on Weibo, that Apple is testing 6.41-inch and 6.96-inch displays for the Pro and Pro Max models. According to those reports, the screens would have a much smaller front-camera cutout and Face ID moved fully under the display.

This week, leaker Fixed Focus Digital said the iPhone 20 Pro would use the same glass material as the iPhone Air series. The leaker said, in translation, that the design would have "a more pronounced curvature, delivering a four-curved surface effect."

Leaked screen protectors have also surfaced. They show shallow curves along the edges, rounded corners and very thin bezels, in line with earlier reports.

Some reports suggest Apple's 2027 lineup could include four models, two with flat screens and two with quad-curved glass. That would keep the curved design as a premium feature for the Pro models.

Caution warranted

The leaks are not guaranteed. AppleInsider noted there is no guarantee that the panel shown in the latest video is an actual iPhone 20 Pro component.

Curved displays also come with engineering challenges. Analysts point to drop durability, accidental touches along the edges and glare as issues Apple would have to solve, and any of them could force Apple to change or abandon the design.

Apple usually tests several prototypes before settling on a final design. Some leaked parts never reach production.

A milestone year for the iPhone

The iPhone 20 Pro is expected to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary; the original launched in 2007. Apple marked the 10th anniversary with the iPhone X, which introduced an all-screen design and Face ID.

Many observers expect Apple to make a similarly big statement for the 20th anniversary. If the leaks are accurate, a nearly borderless, quad-curved display with under-screen Face ID could be the centerpiece.

Apple typically unveils new iPhones at a September event. Until then, the details are likely to keep coming from supply-chain sources and leakers.