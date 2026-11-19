Shares of IQM Quantum Computers rose about 5% on Wednesday, bouncing from near their 52-week low, as the Finnish quantum computing company promoted new products and partnerships at a major supercomputing conference.

The Nasdaq-listed shares were up 33 cents, or 5.23%, at $6.84 in early trading. The company has a market value of about $3.1 billion.

The stock remains close to its 52-week low of $6.26 and is down about 38% over the past year. It traded as high as $15.10 in July.

IQM did not release new financial results on Wednesday.

Path to 1,000 qubits

At the SC26 supercomputing conference in Chicago this week, IQM unveiled an upgrade program for Halocene, its quantum error-correction product line. The program gives customers a path from the current 150-qubit system to future systems with more than 1,000 qubits.

IQM said it installs each new system while the existing one keeps running, then removes the old one once the new system is in service, so customers face no downtime.

"Solving the physics is only half the challenge," IQM co-founder and Chief Executive Jan Goetz said.

The systems are installed on customers' premises, which IQM says keeps them under customer control for security and data residency.

Nvidia and AMD ties

IQM also announced its support for Nvidia's work to integrate quantum processors into Slurm, a widely used workload manager in supercomputing. The integration allows quantum computers to be scheduled alongside traditional processors and graphics chips.

Separately, IQM and AMD demonstrated a hybrid workflow that combined IQM's 20-qubit quantum processor with AMD graphics chips to run chemistry calculations.

IQM's quantum computers already operate at major supercomputing centers, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the United States and the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre in Germany.

Orders growing

Earlier this month, IQM reported record third-quarter orders of 42.2 million euros. Third-quarter revenue rose 51% from a year earlier to 8.9 million euros.

Its order backlog reached 102.5 million euros at the end of September, up 52% from the start of the year. The company said it has sold 31 quantum computers worldwide and delivered 17.

IQM also expanded into South America with a sale in Brazil and won a 33 million-euro order for its Halocene platform from Finland's LUMI AI Factory.

Quantum stocks under pressure

Quantum computing stocks have fallen sharply in recent months as investors questioned lofty valuations relative to the small revenue the companies generate. Rivals such as Rigetti Computing hit 52-week lows this week.

IQM, founded in 2018 in Espoo, Finland, builds superconducting quantum computers. Its shares trade on the Nasdaq and on Nasdaq Helsinki.

The company remains unprofitable as it invests heavily in research and development.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.