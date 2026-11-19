Boston Dynamics' four-legged robot Spot is moving deeper into factories. The company has announced an expanded partnership with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to put the robot into semiconductor plants on three continents. It is also preparing its Atlas humanoid robot for its first trials outside the car industry.

Boston Dynamics is a robotics company owned by Hyundai Motor Group. It said on Tuesday that Spot deployments will expand across GlobalFoundries' manufacturing sites in Malta, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Dresden, Germany; and Singapore. In the plants, Spot will carry out what the companies call autonomous enterprise asset management: routine inspections, data collection and early detection of equipment problems.

GlobalFoundries will also become the first semiconductor manufacturer to test Atlas through Boston Dynamics' early adopter program. Onsite testing is scheduled to begin in early 2027.

From viral videos to factory floors

The announcement is the latest step in Spot's shift from internet curiosity to industrial tool. Recent promotional footage from Boston Dynamics shows the robot handling "dirty, dull or dangerous" work. It walks inspection routes in industrial facilities, carries packages in logistics settings and moves through restricted or hazardous spaces such as transit systems and confined areas, where it can spot potential threats or do maintenance checks.

The company's message is that Spot keeps people out of harm's way while gathering data more consistently than manual rounds. Boston Dynamics describes Spot as a quadruped built to conduct industrial inspections, manage facility performance data and reduce risks to workers.

Ninety thousand inspections in Singapore

The GlobalFoundries deal gives that message hard numbers. According to the companies, two Spot robots at GlobalFoundries' Singapore operations have traveled nearly 900 kilometers since April. In that time they completed more than 90,000 inspections in sub-fab areas, the cramped spaces beneath chip production floors that house pumps, pipes and support equipment, with a mission success rate of 99%.

Using the latest Spot hardware and software, GlobalFoundries moved 875 routine inspections onto the robots in two weeks. The chipmaker said it has a near-term plan to more than double that number using Spot's advanced visual inspection features.

The relationship goes back more than four years. Spot has been working at GlobalFoundries' Burlington, Vermont, plant for that long, making the chipmaker one of the robot's earliest industrial customers.

"Spot has helped us shift from reactive to predictive maintenance," said Pradip Singh, chief manufacturing officer at GlobalFoundries.

Semiconductor plants run around the clock, and unplanned downtime can cost manufacturers heavily. The companies say continuous robotic inspection lets problems be caught early, before they force production stops.

Atlas heads for the chip fab

The second part of the agreement may draw more attention: the move to test Atlas, Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, inside a chip plant.

GlobalFoundries will be the first customer outside the automotive industry to take part in the Atlas early adopter program. Until now, the humanoid's commercial trials have centered on carmaking, in line with Hyundai's ownership of the company.

The program includes a skills development workshop with three goals:

Evaluate where humanoid robots might fit in semiconductor operations.

Assess the integration work needed.

Begin early testing and training on specific tasks.

GlobalFoundries said the effort complements its wider program to train employees in artificial intelligence.

"Scaling Spot and testing Atlas are the next steps in our journey to AI-enabled manufacturing," Singh said.

Boston Dynamics sees momentum

For Boston Dynamics, the expansion shows that Spot can grow from a single-site pilot into a multinational deployment.

"GlobalFoundries was one of our earliest customers to adopt Spot," said Zack Jackowski, chief product and technology officer at Boston Dynamics.

Jackowski added that the company was excited to see the program keep growing around the world.

The deal adds to a busy year for Spot. In January, Boston Dynamics released version 5.1 of the software for Spot and its Orbit fleet management platform, adding features aimed at facility inspection. In April, Boston Dynamics and Google DeepMind announced a partnership to give the robot more advanced reasoning. Tech-press reports have since described Spot using DeepMind's Gemini Robotics-ER model to interpret its surroundings and handle less scripted tasks.

The broader race for physical AI

The announcement comes as technology companies and investors pour money into "physical AI," systems that let robots perceive, reason and act in the real world rather than only process data on screens.

Humanoid robots have drawn much of the hype, with several companies promising general-purpose machines for factories and warehouses. Specialized robots such as Spot are already doing paid work at scale, particularly in inspection, where repetitive routes, hazardous areas and the need for consistent data make automation appealing.

Industry analysts have said inspection robots offer a clearer near-term return than humanoids. They can be deployed on existing sites without major redesigns, and they produce measurable results such as fewer equipment failures and fewer hours workers spend in dangerous areas.

Semiconductor makers face extra pressure. Chip plants are among the most expensive and complex factories in the world. Producers are expanding capacity in the United States, Europe and Asia amid soaring demand for AI hardware and government efforts to bring supply chains home. That has made labor shortages and equipment reliability pressing concerns.

What comes next

The expanded Spot rollout across GlobalFoundries' New York, Vermont, Germany and Singapore sites is expected to continue through the coming months. Atlas testing is set to begin early next year.

How the humanoid performs in the tightly controlled environment of a chip fab will be closely watched across the industry. A successful trial could open a new market for Boston Dynamics beyond the automotive plants where Atlas has been tested so far.

For now, the robot dog that first became famous for dancing and climbing stairs in online videos is doing quieter work: walking the corridors and sub-floors of some of the world's most advanced factories, checking gauges and logging data.