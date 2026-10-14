ASML Says Customers Express Interest in Orders for 2029 and 2030 as AI Demand Lifts Profit

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands — ASML Holding said Wednesday that some customers are expressing interest in placing orders for its chipmaking tools for delivery in 2029 and even 2030, as the Dutch company reported third-quarter profit that beat expectations and raised the lower end of its full-year sales forecast.

"Our customers continue to increase their short- and medium-term equipment demand forecasts with us, driven primarily by their views on the size and duration of AI-related investments," President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said in a statement. "In light of their demand visibility, some customers are expressing an interest in placing orders with us for 2029 and even 2030."

Fouquet added that ASML now expects its currently planned supply for both 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet customer demand. "Given this, we are investigating ways to increase capacity for 2028 beyond the 30% increase we previously communicated," he said. The company also continues to provide additional wafer capacity through its productivity upgrade portfolio.

ASML reported third-quarter total net sales of €11.7 billion and net income of €5.0 billion, or €12.95 per share. Gross margin was 57.5%. The profit figure exceeded the roughly €4.1 billion consensus estimate compiled by LSEG, while sales were slightly below the €11.72 billion estimate. The company sold 113 new lithography systems in the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, ASML expects total net sales of between €14.2 billion and €15.2 billion, with a gross margin around 57%. The upper end of the range sits above the LSEG consensus of about €14.2 billion. For the full year 2026, the company now forecasts total net sales of between €44 billion and €45 billion, with a gross margin around 56%. That raises the previous lower end of the range, which had been €43 billion.

During the quarter, Samsung and TSMC committed to using ASML's High NA extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, the company's next-generation tools. ASML is the sole manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet machines used by leading chipmakers to produce the most advanced semiconductors. The company said it continues to expect China to account for about 20% of total sales, unchanged from its prior forecast.

ASML shares rose in early European trading after the results. The stock has gained more than 50% so far in 2026. The company is scheduled to hold an investor call later Wednesday. No further details on the size or timing of the potential 2029–2030 orders were disclosed.