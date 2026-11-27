SYDNEY — WiseTech Global shares jumped Friday, posting the biggest gain on Australia's benchmark index. The logistics software company told investors the new financial year had started well and that it was confident of meeting its revenue forecast.

The shares closed at A$53.87, up A$7.06, or 15.08%, after trading between A$52.00 and A$56.30. About 5.2 million shares changed hands, and the company is valued at about A$18 billion.

The stock surged early in the session. WiseTech shares jumped roughly 20% in early trade after finance chief Jeff Howard said he was confident about achieving the previously set annual revenue target. They reached A$54.61, their highest level since Feb. 4, while the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% at the time.

The shares hit their highest level in nearly 10 months and had their biggest intraday gain since late October 2024.

Confident on revenue

The rally followed the company's annual meeting and trading update. Howard said "trading had started well in fiscal 2027," and management said it was confident of revenue of $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion before contributions from several growth initiatives.

The key point for investors was that WiseTech can reach its forecast without relying on new projects. The Motley Fool Australia said WiseTech appears less reliant on the success of its new growth initiatives to deliver its fiscal 2027 guidance.

The company kept its full-year targets. Existing guidance is for revenue of A$1.48 billion to A$1.54 billion, underlying EBITDA of $725 million to $780 million and margins of 49% to 51%. Adoption of a new CargoWise commercial model, AI products and the VerifyWise platform in the second half could push results toward the upper end of those ranges.

CargoWise grows, costs fall

WiseTech's core platform kept growing. CargoWise revenue grew 11% through October, driven by higher transaction volumes, more business from large global freight forwarders and price increases for customers moving to the new commercial model.

Results for e2open were mixed. e2open, which WiseTech bought in 2025, reported revenue up 26% through October, including an extra month of consolidation, but down 6% on a comparable basis. Revenue was slightly ahead of management's plan.

Profitability is improving. Group underlying EBITDA margin was up nearly 10 percentage points on a pro-forma basis to just over 47% year to date.

The company is also using AI to cut costs. Nine CargoWise AI agents have been released and three more are in pilot, and the company expects a further $40 million in annualized cost savings by the end of fiscal 2027.

Regulatory overhang eases

Investors also welcomed news on regulatory matters. ABC News reported that WiseTech jumped almost 15% after reaffirming its fiscal 2027 outlook and the closure of major regulatory investigations. Details of those investigations were not included in the reports reviewed.

Recovering from a tough year

The gain helps repair a difficult year for the stock. Even after Friday's jump, the shares remain about 23% lower than a year ago.

Market lifted

WiseTech helped push the broader market higher. Australian shares edged higher Friday and were on track for their best week since early August, buoyed by financials and WiseTech Global. The S&P/ASX 200 finished up 0.80% at 8,833 points, according to ABC News, with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving.