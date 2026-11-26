Nebius Group shares fell sharply for a second straight day Wednesday. Questions over how so-called neocloud companies will pay for their huge build-outs weighed on the AI cloud provider.

Nebius traded at $77.81 in morning trading, down $9.49, or 10.9%. Seeking Alpha reported the stock fell more than 11% during a broad tech sell-off. That puts it close to the bottom of its 52-week range, a $73.52 low against a $299.86 high.

The stock has swung sharply this week. Wednesday's move extended a two-session reversal after a 20% rally on Monday.

HPE comment sparks financing debate

A comment from a major hardware maker set off the latest selling. Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri said Monday evening that HPE Financial Services has not provided financing to neocloud or high-risk customers. The remark refocused investors on how capital-intensive AI cloud operators like Nebius plan to fund their expansion.

Bearish voices added to the pressure. Short-seller Michael Burry publicly claimed vindication for his bearish view on neoclouds.

Heavy spending plans

Spending is at the center of investors' concerns. Nebius cut its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion because third-party data center capacity slipped into early 2027. The company's quarterly capital spending reached $7.3 billion, and it has guided 2027 capital spending to $40 billion to $45 billion.

The company's growth is still rapid. Its third-quarter report on Nov. 12 showed revenue of $980.8 million, up 571% from a year earlier and ahead of consensus of about $907.5 million, with a GAAP net loss of $37.5 million.

Rate fears add pressure

Interest rates are another concern for companies borrowing heavily to build. Nebius fell amid concerns about AI infrastructure build-out costs, debt pressures and expectations of a December rate hike. Other neocloud companies also fell. CoreWeave and IREN dropped in premarket trading as well.

Bulls see opportunity

Some analysts remain positive. Freedom Capital Markets kept its Buy rating and $314 price target, arguing the selloff "presents a buying opportunity" given the company's revenue momentum.

The broader decline has been severe. Nebius plunged 53% in a month after trimming its 2026 revenue guidance and raising capital spending.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.