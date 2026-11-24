Users reported problems with Atlassian's cloud services on Monday morning. The disruptions hit the workplace software that millions of teams rely on to track projects, write documentation and manage code.

User reports compiled by outage tracker Downdetector showed problems with Atlassian on Monday. The tracker flagged Bitbucket first: in a post on X at 10:11 a.m. Eastern, Downdetector said reports of Bitbucket problems began at 9:53 a.m. EST. Reports about the wider Atlassian platform followed shortly after.

Atlassian Corp. provides cloud-based collaboration software. Its products include Jira for project tracking, Confluence for documentation, Trello for task management and Bitbucket for code repositories.

Status pages show no incident

Atlassian had not confirmed an outage as of late Monday morning. The company's main status page showed "All Systems Operational" and listed no active incidents, and the entry for Nov. 23 read "No incidents reported today."

The product-level pages showed the same. Bitbucket's status page reported every listed component as operational, including the website, API, Git via SSH and HTTPS, authentication, webhooks, Pipelines and Git LFS, and stated "No incidents reported today." Jira Software's status page also showed all systems operational, with every component listed as "Operational."

User reports on Downdetector often spike before a company acknowledges a problem, and sometimes they reflect local network or account issues rather than a platform-wide failure. Users have complained about this kind of gap before. In a July 2026 post on Atlassian's community forum, one user wrote that Bitbucket appeared to be down while the status page reported all systems operational.

It was not immediately clear Monday which Atlassian products were affected, how many users were hit, or whether the problems were concentrated in particular regions. Atlassian did not immediately comment publicly on the reports.

Why it matters

Atlassian's tools sit at the center of daily work for software developers, IT departments and business teams. When the services go down, teams may be unable to update tickets, access project documentation, review or push code, or run automated build pipelines.

The timing adds pressure. Problems that start mid-morning on a Monday in the eastern United States hit teams at the start of the work week, when many groups hold planning meetings and push new work.

Recent incidents

Monday's reports follow two confirmed problems in the past two weeks.

On Nov. 16, Atlassian investigated what it described as "increased response times and intermittent errors" affecting the Bitbucket Cloud website and API. It later said "The issue has now been resolved, and the affected services are operating normally." The resolution notice said some users were affected between 09:00 UTC and 12:15 UTC.

Days earlier, Jira users ran into email problems tied to Microsoft. On Nov. 13, Atlassian reported that "Jira and JSM incoming emails are experiencing elevated failures when processing mail." On Nov. 14, the company said "Incoming email processing for Microsoft-connected mailboxes in Jira and Jira Service Management has returned to normal." The status page attributed that incident to a Microsoft 365 service degradation.

Past major outage

Atlassian has faced larger disruptions before. A significant outage on January 21, 2025, hit Atlassian's Bitbucket Cloud and affected developers worldwide. Its root cause was a saturated database, which hit core services including Git operations, website access and CI/CD pipelines.

Atlassian's engineers mitigated the main problem by 18:02 UTC that day, but lingering effects continued to ripple through dependent services, particularly Bitbucket Pipelines.

What users can do

Users experiencing problems can check Atlassian's main status page and the individual pages for Jira, Confluence, Trello and Bitbucket for official updates. Developers can usually keep working locally in Git and push changes once service returns. Teams may also want to delay time-sensitive releases until the problems are cleared.