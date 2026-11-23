SYDNEY — Governments are asking ordinary households to prepare for the worst. In Britain, where the call has come loudest, people are stocking up on tinned food, bottled water and torches. In Australia, the advice differs by state, and experts say the country can do more.

The British government's "Be Ready" campaign, launched Oct. 22, encourages people to keep three days' worth of key supplies at home in case of severe weather, cyber attacks and other emergencies. Emergency planning advice is not unique to the UK. Governments across Europe, as well as in the United States and Asia, have issued similar plans, according to SBS News.

The risk driving the advice is that a cyber attack could disable systems people depend on every day. Australian officials and security experts have raised the same concern.

What Britain is asking households to do

Be Ready is a three-year public information campaign run by the Cabinet Office, aimed at people in England and Wales. The government's list of essentials includes bottled water, non-perishable food, cash and important documents. Other recommended items include hand sanitizer, a torch and blankets.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has become the campaign's most visible voice. In October he warned that households and businesses should brace for "increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks" and possible disruption to essential supplies. He has urged people to be "alert but not alarmed."

The warning follows a run of attacks on retailers. Cyber attacks have increasingly targeted the retail sector, with fridges and freezers hit across European supermarkets and suppliers. SBS News reported that Streeting also said the advice was partly about preparing for state-sponsored terrorism from Russia.

The campaign has drawn criticism. An audience member on the BBC's "Question Time" accused Streeting of scaremongering and warned the advice would trigger panic buying. Streeting replied that the campaign was about everyday threats such as wildfires, flooding and frozen pipes.

Shoppers respond

Sales data suggest many people acted. In the 10 days after the campaign launched, bottled water sales rose 67%, tinned and jarred food rose 37% and hand sanitizer rose 83%, according to retail research firm Worldpanel by Numerator. The supermarket chain Iceland said tinned product sales rose 40% over the first weekend. The electronics retailer Maplin reported a 284% jump in torch sales, with radios up 92% and power banks up 106%.

British food shop sales rose 0.8% in October from the previous month, the strongest monthly increase in six months. Supermarkets credited the Be Ready message for part of the lift.

Supporters of the approach point to how quickly modern life can seize up. The 2025 blackout across Spain and Portugal showed how fast cash machines, card payments and mobile networks can fail. Keeping three days of supplies is standard across much of Europe.

Where Australia stands

Australia has no single national standard. Emergency advice ranges from three days of supplies to as much as two weeks, depending on where a person lives. The federal government can declare a state of emergency, but there are no national guidelines. New South Wales recommends residents plan for a 14-day stay at home.

Most Australian advice has focused on weather. It centers on bushfires, droughts, floods and other natural disasters. That could be changing. The New Daily reported that Australians are being encouraged to prepare for power outages, disruptions to food and fuel supplies, and disruptions to essential communications technology.

The National Emergency Management Agency has said Australia's risks differ from Britain's. A spokesperson said bushfires, floods, cyclones, storms, heat waves and drought affect regions differently, so national advice has to stay relevant locally. The agency is working with Queensland on a national approach to disaster preparedness. The spokesperson described preparedness as a shared responsibility between governments and households.

The cyber threat at home

Australian security agencies have warned for years that critical systems are a target. The Australian Signals Directorate said in its 2023-24 annual cyber threat report that state and non-state actors are improving their capabilities, increasing the risk of disruption to Australia's critical systems and networks. The agency responded to more than 1,100 cyber incidents that year. More than 11% involved critical infrastructure.

The government has also told operators to plan for the worst. New guidance from the cyber agency tells critical infrastructure operators to be able to isolate vital operational technology from outside networks for three months while keeping critical services running.

Many Australians feel unprepared

Surveys suggest many households have not done much. A Red Cross report published in September found that 83% of Australians expect to be affected by an emergency within five years, but 33% do not feel confident about what to do when disaster strikes. The most common forms of preparation were passive, such as thinking about risks or considering a plan, each at 36%.

David Sanderson, a University of New South Wales professor who leads the disaster recovery initiative How We Survive, said Australia's long experience with bushfires and droughts has given it deep expertise. He also said he would be wary of hoarding, and advised Australians to "be ready, but don't be terrified." He said individual preparation has to be part of the national approach.

What to watch

The debate in Britain shows the difficulty of such campaigns. Officials want households to be ready without causing panic buying that empties shelves, as happened early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Australia, the question is whether weather-focused advice will expand to cover cyber disruption, and whether the states and federal government can agree on a common message before the next major outage.

Households can find their own state or territory's emergency guidance through local emergency services.