NEW YORK — Most businesses now run on someone else's computers. Email, files, video calls, payments and customer records increasingly sit with a few large cloud providers. When one of them fails, the damage can spread across the world within minutes.

November showed how far that can reach. Exchange Online, and parts of the Microsoft 365 services that depend on it, were disrupted worldwide from 16:20 UTC on November 12 to 16:10 UTC on November 13, 2026 - 23 hours 50 minutes. About 430 million people use Microsoft 365, and issues were reported in more than 70 countries.

The costs were large. The Anderson Economic Group estimated losses of about $7 billion. In Britain, some operations were cancelled, some staff used paper patient records, and urgent referrals, including cancer referrals, were disrupted.

Outages like this usually aren't caused by attacks. Microsoft said the incident was "a technical issue not related to cyber or AI." Experts say ordinary technical failures like this one are something every organization should plan for.

Why outages spread

Modern cloud systems are built with redundancy, but complex systems can fail in unexpected ways. Microsoft traced its outage to three things combining: a hidden software defect, extra traffic from a routine network change and a cascading failure, where shard barriers that normally isolate failures did not hold, so problems spread across server groups.

Concentration makes the impact worse. When thousands of businesses depend on one provider, a single failure hits all of them at once.

Step 1: Know what you depend on

Experts say preparation starts with an inventory. Companies should list the systems they can't operate without, such as email, payroll, point-of-sale terminals, customer databases and phone systems, and note which outside provider runs each one. Many businesses find hidden dependencies, such as a sign-in system that relies on the same cloud service as their email.

Step 2: Build backups and alternatives

Backups should include copies of critical data stored somewhere separate from the main provider. For essential functions, some organizations keep a second provider ready. Examples include a backup email system, a separate messaging tool or a phone tree that works without the internet.

Larger companies may spread key workloads across several cloud providers or regions. That adds cost and complexity, but it can keep a business running when one platform fails.

Step 3: Plan for working offline

Hospitals, airlines and retailers have learned to keep manual fallback procedures. Printed contact lists, paper forms, offline copies of key documents and pre-approved manual processes can keep work going until systems return. Staff should know where these materials are and practice using them.

Step 4: Write a communication plan

During an outage, the usual ways of communicating may be down too. Businesses should decide in advance how they will reach employees and customers, for example by text message, a status page on a separate host or social media. They should also decide who speaks for the company. Clear, regular updates reduce confusion and protect customer trust.

Step 5: Review contracts and insurance

Service-level agreements set out the uptime a provider promises and the credits it owes when it misses that target. Those credits rarely cover a customer's real losses. Some companies buy business interruption or cyber insurance that may cover technology failures, but policies vary widely and should be read closely.

Step 6: Test and update

A plan that has never been tested may fail when it's needed. Experts recommend regular drills that simulate a major outage, followed by updates to fix any gaps. Each real outage is a chance to review what worked and what didn't.

A growing policy concern

Governments are paying attention. After the Microsoft disruption, British minister Luke Pollard urged "greater resilience" against technology failures.

The episode also showed how often these failures happen. The November 2026 outage wave included failures at Microsoft 365, the FAA, AWS, Chase, and United. Each had its own cause, but together they showed how much daily life depends on a few systems.

Analysts say no business can fully prevent a cloud outage. But companies that plan ahead can turn a full shutdown into a manageable delay.