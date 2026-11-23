REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft 365 users reported new problems with the company's workplace software on Sunday night, less than two weeks after a global outage cut millions of people off from Outlook email and other services for nearly a day.

Outage-tracking site Downdetector flagged a rise in complaints Sunday evening. "User reports indicate problems with Microsoft 365 since 9:14 PM EST," Downdetector said in a post on X at 9:22 p.m. on Nov. 22, asking users how the issue was affecting them and using the hashtag #Microsoft365Down.

The post had drawn more than 21,000 views by late Sunday.

What is known so far

As of publication, Microsoft had not publicly confirmed a new incident. It had not said how many users were affected or which services were involved. It was also unclear whether the reports pointed to a widespread failure or a smaller, local disruption.

Downdetector's figures come from user reports, so they show how many people are having trouble, not the cause or the size of an outage. Problems can also come from internet providers, local networks or individual devices. Microsoft usually posts confirmed incidents on its official Microsoft 365 Status account on X and on its service health dashboard.

The timing limited the effect on businesses in North America. The reports began late Sunday evening on the East Coast, outside normal working hours there. That was Monday morning in Asia and Australia, where many workers were starting the week.

A second scare in two weeks

The new reports drew quick attention because of how recently Microsoft's last outage happened.

Exchange Online and the Microsoft 365 services that rely on it were disrupted worldwide from 16:20 UTC on Nov. 12 to 16:10 UTC on Nov. 13, or 23 hours and 50 minutes. Most users couldn't reach their mailboxes through Outlook or other email apps, and many saw delayed email.

The scale was huge. About 430 million people use Microsoft 365, and problems were reported in more than 70 countries. The outage drew more than 100,000 reports on Downdetector within an hour of Microsoft first acknowledging it.

Other companies were hit too, including AI developers Anthropic and OpenAI, which rely on Microsoft. The disruption reached hospitals, courts and government offices in several countries.

What caused last week's failure

Microsoft later explained what went wrong. Its preliminary report said three things combined: a hidden defect in a July 2026 update to its Microsoft 365 network gateway servers, extra load when Teams traffic was moved onto the gateway used by Exchange Online, and a third factor that let the failure spread.

The company ruled out an attack. In an X post, Microsoft said the outage was caused by "a technical issue not related to cyber or AI." It also said, "There is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity."

Microsoft apologized as services recovered.

There was no information Sunday night on whether the new reports were linked to the earlier problem.

A month of tech failures

The new reports add to a run of outages in November. Microsoft 365, the Federal Aviation Administration, Amazon Web Services' us-east-1 region, Chase and United Airlines all had outages within five days. Each had its own cause.

The run has renewed concerns about how much businesses, governments and hospitals depend on a handful of technology providers.

What users can do

IT experts suggest a few steps when Microsoft 365 isn't working. Users can try Outlook on the web in a private browser window or switch to another network to rule out a local problem.

They also recommend checking Microsoft's official status channels before spending time on troubleshooting. Microsoft's public status board doesn't show every tenant-level problem, so a green dashboard can still hide an issue that appears only in an organization's admin center.

Security experts warn that outages often bring phishing attempts. Scammers send fake password-reset messages and warnings dressed up as outage alerts. Users should be wary of unexpected emails or texts asking them to log in or share credentials.

Businesses affected by confirmed outages may be able to claim service credits under Microsoft's service-level agreements. Credits for the November incident must be claimed by Dec. 31, 2026, and are not paid automatically.

Developing story

How serious Sunday night's problems turn out to be may become clearer as more users log on, especially as the workweek begins across Asia and Europe. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Before publishing, check Microsoft 365 Status on X and the service health page. If Microsoft confirms an incident or names a cause, add its statement near the top.