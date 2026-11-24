Developers reported problems with Bitbucket, Atlassian's code hosting and collaboration platform, on Monday morning. The disruption hit software teams at the start of the work week in the United States.

Outage tracker Downdetector said in a post on X at 10:11 a.m. Eastern that user reports indicated problems with Bitbucket since 9:53 a.m. EST. The post asked users how the issue was affecting them and used the hashtag #BitbucketDown.

Status page shows no incident

Atlassian had not publicly confirmed an incident as of late Monday morning. Bitbucket's official status page read "All Systems Operational" and showed no active incidents.

The gap between user reports and the official status is not unusual. Downdetector tracks problems based on reports submitted by users, and spikes there can appear before a company posts an incident. Users have complained about this pattern before. In a July 2026 thread on Atlassian's community forum, one user wrote that the platform appeared to be down while the status page still reported all systems operational.

It was not immediately clear which Bitbucket features were affected Monday or how many users were hit. Downdetector did not give report totals in its post. Atlassian did not immediately respond publicly to the reports.

What Bitbucket does

Bitbucket is used by development teams to store source code, review changes and run automated builds and tests. Its services include the website, the API, Git operations over HTTPS and SSH, Git LFS, Pipelines for continuous integration and delivery, webhooks and packages.

An outage can stall work across a company. Developers may be unable to push or pull code, open or merge pull requests, or run the automated pipelines that test and deploy software. Teams that rely on Bitbucket to ship updates may be forced to pause releases until service returns.

Second disruption in a week

Monday's reports come a week after Atlassian confirmed a separate problem. On Nov. 16, the company investigated what it described as "increased response times and intermittent errors on the Bitbucket Cloud website and API."

During that incident, Atlassian warned that "affected users may continue to experience slow page loads, timeouts, or failed requests." The company later said "the issue has now been resolved, and the affected services are operating normally." The status page listed the impact window as 09:00 to 12:15 UTC.

History of major outages

Bitbucket has suffered larger failures before. In January 2025, a significant outage affected Atlassian's Bitbucket Cloud and developers around the world. The root cause was a saturated database, which hit core services including Git operations, website access and CI/CD pipelines.

At the time, Atlassian said it was "investigating an issue with saturated Bitbucket database that impacts all Bitbucket operations." Engineers mitigated the main problem by 18:02 UTC, but lingering effects continued to hit dependent services, particularly Bitbucket Pipelines.

What users can do

Developers experiencing problems can check Atlassian's official Bitbucket status page and the Bitbucket Status account on X for updates. During an outage, teams often switch to local work, holding commits on their own machines until they can push changes to the remote repository again.

Atlassian, based in Sydney, also makes the widely used workplace tools Jira and Confluence. Bitbucket competes with Microsoft's GitHub and GitLab in the market for code hosting services.

It was unclear late Monday morning whether the problems were widespread or limited to some regions and features. This story will be updated as Atlassian provides more information.