Nutanix shares plunged Wednesday, a day after the cloud software company said its chief executive will step down. Investors focused on the leadership change and a full-year revenue forecast that fell short of Wall Street's expectations, rather than on a quarter that beat estimates.

The stock traded at $44.60 in morning trading, down $9.99, or 18.3%. Volume reached about 3.4 million shares, above the three-month daily average of about 2.6 million.

The sell-off accelerated overnight. Shares had closed at $54.59 on Tuesday but opened Wednesday at $45.75. They had already fallen 5.16% in Tuesday's regular session before the earnings release, then dropped another 7.14% after hours.

CEO search under way

The leadership news was the main surprise. The company said CEO Rajiv Ramaswami will step down. The board is working with Ramaswami to find his successor and has hired a national search firm. He will stay as CEO until a successor is appointed and then become a senior adviser to help with the handover. Ramaswami has led the company for six years, including its shift to a subscription software model. No timeline was given.

A strong quarter

The quarter itself beat forecasts. For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Nutanix reported adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents, beating the analyst consensus of 61 cents. Revenue rose 15% from a year earlier to $772.4 million, above the consensus estimate of $762.41 million.

Other measures also improved:

Recurring revenue: Annual recurring revenue rose 15% to $2.63 billion. Cash flow: Free cash flow was $209.3 million, up from $174.5 million a year earlier. Margins: Non-GAAP operating margin reached a quarterly record of 32.1%.

Management highlighted the results. "In the first quarter we delivered results that exceeded all of our guided metrics," Ramaswami said. Chief Financial Officer Rukmini Sivaraman said, "Our first quarter results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance."

Guidance disappoints

The full-year outlook was the problem for investors. Nutanix guided full-year revenue to $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. The midpoint, $3.205 billion, was below the $3.22 billion consensus. Management left its full-year revenue guidance unchanged despite the strong quarter.

For the current quarter, the company forecast revenue of $820 million to $830 million, roughly in line with the $820.4 million consensus.

Analysts react

At least one analyst lowered expectations. Oppenheimer cut its price target to $70 from $85 but kept an outperform rating. Most analysts still rate the stock favorably. One rates it Strong Buy, nine rate it Buy and nine rate it Hold, according to MarketBeat.

Tough day for tech

The drop came on a difficult day for technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.75% in early trading and the S&P 500 fell 2.5%, as investors reacted to deepening losses in artificial intelligence stocks, fresh tariff threats and inflation data.

Even after Wednesday's drop, Nutanix trades at about 10.5 times earnings. The stock remains about 13% higher than a year ago.

U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and open for a shortened session Friday.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.