Kevin O'Leary, the "Shark Tank" investor known for blunt market calls, has publicly admitted he misjudged how far President Donald Trump would go to shape corporate America in the race against China in artificial intelligence. The admission came after a turbulent stretch for Nvidia and its leadership.

On Wednesday, O'Leary posted a clip of a CNN interview to X with the comment: "I've been investing for decades, and I've never seen anything like this."

In the interview he said bluntly, "I was wrong." He explained that he had underestimated Trump's willingness to step into corporate decisions when the administration sees them as tied to American competitiveness in AI.

A Call That Aged In Minutes

The reversal followed an awkward moment earlier in the week. On Monday, appearing on The Hill's "Rising," O'Leary said there was a "zero" chance that Jensen Huang would return as Nvidia's chief executive. According to Mediaite, the company announced Huang's reinstatement only minutes later.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and led it through its rise to one of the world's most valuable companies, resigned on Nov. 12. His departure followed media reports of personal relationships, including one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese intelligence operative. Those allegations have not been proven, and no charges have been publicly announced.

Trump weighed in on Nov. 16 and signaled he would welcome Huang back. "I would not mind that," the president said, adding, "I think he learned a big lesson." Trump also pushed back on the espionage claims: "Nobody's proven that she's a spy."

Huang's return came about a week later. For O'Leary, the episode showed that political considerations, especially those tied to U.S.-China technology competition, now carry unusual weight in the boardrooms of strategically important companies.

Why It Matters To Investors

O'Leary's comments touch on a debate that has grown louder on Wall Street this year: how much influence Washington should have over companies at the center of the AI build-out. Nvidia's chips power much of the world's AI infrastructure, which makes the company a focus of trade policy, export controls and national security planning.

Investors have been weighing what greater government involvement could mean for corporate governance, from leadership decisions to supply chains and overseas sales. Some market participants see a closer link between the White House and leading technology firms as support for U.S. dominance in AI. Others worry that it adds political risk to stocks that already trade at high valuations.

O'Leary did not say his view of Nvidia as an investment had changed. His remarks focused on his read of the administration's approach, which he conceded was off the mark.

O'Leary's Own AI Bets

The investor has a personal stake in the AI infrastructure boom. In April, O'Leary Digital announced a data center joint venture in Utah, with plans covering about 40,000 acres in Box Elder County. The project is part of a wider rush among investors and developers to secure land, power and permits for the energy-hungry facilities that train and run AI models.

O'Leary, nicknamed "Mr. Wonderful" on "Shark Tank," has become one of the more visible business commentators on cable news and social media. He often argues that the United States must move quickly to build power generation and data center capacity to stay ahead of China. This year he also reached a different audience with a role in the film "Marty Supreme."

A Rare Public Reversal

High-profile investors rarely say so plainly when they get a call wrong, and O'Leary's mea culpa drew attention online. His comment that he had never seen anything like the current environment in decades of investing echoed a wider feeling among market veterans that the rules are shifting as AI, geopolitics and policy become more entangled.

Nvidia shares have swung sharply during the leadership saga, and traders will watch for signs of how Huang's return affects the company's strategy, its relations with regulators and its business in China.

It remains unclear whether the episode marks a one-off intervention or a lasting pattern in how the administration deals with major technology companies. O'Leary's own conclusion is clear: he underestimated how far the White House was willing to go.