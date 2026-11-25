SAN FRANCISCO — Stripe, the privately held payments company, is in talks with investors on a deal that would value it at more than $200 billion, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. That would make it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

The deal would let employees sell shares and is expected to close in early 2027. Talks are ongoing and the valuation could still change.

A sharp jump in value

The new price would mark a big step up. A price above $200 billion would be at least a 26% rise from the $159 billion valuation set in Stripe's last employee tender offer in February 2026.

Stripe declined to confirm the report. A spokeswoman for Stripe said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

How the deal would work

The transaction is not a traditional fundraising round. It is a tender offer, which lets current and former employees sell some of their shares.

This time, outside money is expected to play a bigger role. Existing investors are expected to buy some of the shares, the Journal reported. In the previous tender, Stripe used some of its own capital to repurchase stock. Stripe's past tender offers have been funded by firms including Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z.

A long road back

Stripe's valuation has swung widely over the years. The company peaked at $95 billion in March 2021, during the era when nearly every fintech looked like a sure thing. In March 2023, it raised $6.5 billion at a $50 billion valuation, and a 2024 employee tender offer valued Stripe at $65 billion.

The latest talks show how far the company has recovered. A valuation above $200 billion would be roughly four times its 2023 level.

About Stripe

The company is a major player in global payments. Stripe, which is dual-headquartered in Dublin and San Francisco, provides a payment processing platform used by businesses of all sizes. It was founded by Patrick and John Collison in 2010.

Stripe has also been expanding into artificial intelligence. It processes payments for many AI companies and has built tools for businesses to accept payments made by AI agents, positioning itself as a key part of the infrastructure behind AI commerce.

Staying private

The deal suggests Stripe is in no hurry to go public. Stripe has long used tender offers to provide liquidity, avoiding a public listing. Tender offers let employees cash out some of their equity without the costs and disclosure requirements of an initial public offering.

What it means

Investors see the higher valuation as a sign of confidence in fintech companies with large, durable revenue. The proposed valuation reflects growing investor appetite for high-growth fintech platforms amid a broader capital market recovery.

Skeptics note that private valuations are set in limited deals and can differ from what public markets would pay. Until an IPO, Stripe's true market value remains an open question.